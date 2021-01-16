NSCZ confirms receiving petition against Mpondela

THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) says it has received a petition seeking to nullify the election of Elias Mpondela as Zambia Athletics president.

Three petitioners Jonathan Chipalo, Christopher Manda and Anderson Katongo, are seeking fresh elections, arguing that their names were removed from the ballot by people who were also candidates.

They argued that there was no appeals committee to look at the issues of the aggrieved, but that such issues were handled by interested parties.

NSCZ acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga told The Mast Sports that they would look at the petition once they find time, saying further that COVID-19 could delay the process.

“They started by announcing in the media before bringing it to us, but it came, we will look at it,” he said.

Asked when they will look at the petition, Mulenga sounded reluctant to answer.

“Ah, there is COVID-19, so it is difficult. We need to find time for the board members that are in charge of looking at it. People are not just meeting anyhow because of COVID-19 but what is important is that they submitted and it will be looked at,” said Mulenga.

But when contacted, ZA president Mpondela could only say he was waiting for NSCZ to preside over the matter.