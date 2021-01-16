PF a parasite feeding on impoverished Zambians – SP

COPPERBELT Socialist Party spokesperson Joseph Kangwa says the PF leadership has become a parasite feeding on the life and blood of the impoverished Zambian people.

In a statement, Kangwa, who is also Twatasha ward aspiring candidate, said it had become clear to Zambians and the world that the PF government has lost the credibility to lead.

He said the PF was now the pandemic that is causing high blood pressure and depression among the poor citizens.

“These following are prima facie evidence that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s PF government is leading poor majority of the Zambian people to our early graves…deepening poverty among ordinary Zambians, record-high prices of mealie-meal and other necessary household goods in decades, lack of essential medicines in public hospitals amidst the pandemic and distribution of defective condoms to the general public,” Kangwa said.

He said voting for what he termed the ‘poverty front’ on August 12 would be like voting for premature deaths.

Kangwa said change was inevitable and he urged citizens to ensure that it would be a change to better the poor Zambian.

He warned that replacing the PF with the UPND just because it has been the longest-serving opposition party would not bring out change.

“Thinking this way is like building castles in the air. Voting out the PF with the UPND will be like getting ourselves out of the frying pan into the fire. The two parties are the same; they are all capitalist parties with selfish leaders. The programmes that these political parties offer to the poor are both bankrupt and not pro-poor,” he said.

He said Zambia had a genuine choice for president in Socialist Party Fred M’membe.

Kangwa said the Socialist Party was Zambians’ only real option for genuine change.

“It shall put the people over profits, the interest of the majority over the few, unlike the capitalist parties, PF and UPND. It will not hold the government to enlarge profits or bureaucratic loot, but to bring back the people’s resources to the people. The people have the power,” said Kangwa.