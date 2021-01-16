Police style of ‘maintaining’ law and order

[By Martin Kunolu]

In Zambia, the Police Service is on record of being brutal, instead of officers to “co-operate with the civilian authority and other security organs established under the Constitution and with the population generally.”

Police officers tend to follow the desires of the ruling party. In the case of Law Association of Zambia and others vs Attorney General and two others 2001/HP/382, LAZ, Zambia Episcopal Conference, Christian Council of Zambia, Evangelical Fellowship and Non-Governmental Organisations Coordination Committee sought an injunction from the High Court to restrain the respondents; the Inspector General of Police and commanding officer at Lusaka Central police from preventing or hindering them from conducting a procession and a public rally at the Kafue round-about in Lusaka. In refusing to allow the procession to go on, the police claimed that there were intelligence reports to the effect that there would be disturbances during the procession and rally, and further that the police had no sufficient manpower to handle the procession and rally.

The petitioners argued that the reasons given by the police were not valid and that the response from them should have reached the petitioners at least five days before the event. They urged the court to find as had been found in the cases of Resident Doctors Association and 51 Others vs the Attorney General 1997/HP/0817 and Christine Mulundika and seven Others vs The People (1995-7) ZR 20, where the Supreme Court held that it was wrong for the police to give administrative reasons for refusing to police the events and further that such refusal was an infringement on the rights of the petitioners.

Justice Muyovwe held that the police had failed to follow the provisions of the public order Act which guides their operations and that such refusal was likely to infringe on the fundamental freedoms of the petitioners. The judge ordered that the petitioners proceeded with their intended meeting and that the police should be available to maintain law and order.

This case provides just one of the examples of abuse of authority on the part of the police. Often, the police are accused of brutality and uncontrolled use of firearms on the public. These rampant human rights abuses set the scene for the creation of the Police Public Complaints Authority, a body mandated to receive and hear complaints from the general public, police abuse of authority and human rights.

The police are charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order, security and peace in the nation. And this duty means that the police must ensure that no one person lives in fear and should at all times be protected. In order to ensure the success of this, it was thought wise to create a complaints mechanism so that members of the public can complain about police conduct.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC), is another statutory body that handles matters of human rights abuse. In the 2019 case of Vespers Shimuzhila, a University of Zambia student who died within campus during a riot, the HRC recommended that criminal charges be slapped on all police officers involved in the operation. Recently, two persons: Nsama Chipyoka, a National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) prosecutor and Joseph Kaunda, a UPND supporter were killed in broad daylight. And the public has squarely blamed the police, who are seen to be key suspects in the killings. The killings happened in the process of police dispersing UPND supporters, not to maintain law and order, as required of them by the Constitution.

In the recent killings, the issue of maintaining law and order is doubted because of the excessive force used. Definitely, police came to ‘crush the rioters’.

President Edgar Lungu who has since ordered a full report on the deaths of the two citizens, cracked a whip on the police command, ejecting Deputy Inspector General (operations) Bonny Kapeso, and Deputy Inspector General (administration) Eugene Sibote. Zambians are now waiting for a report, which most are wondering how objective it will be because it is an issue of “the police investigating themselves”.

It is not uncommon to find police officers regarding themselves as the law or well above it, hence the commonly used Nyanja term: “Boma ni boma,” literally meaning, ‘police is government.’ This was very common during the first and second Republics. However, the situation has not changed much this day, where the ruling party has upper hand and police are made to follow their desires.

It has been argued that police officers are guilty of human rights violations in three broad areas being, during investigations of crimes, during interrogation of suspects and in policing the social and political activities of a nation.

The author is a journalist and law student. Email:

mkunolu@gmail.com