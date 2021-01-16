The Perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri: Zambia’s economic recession expected for the second straight year

A critic of the Roosevelt Administration in the US, Herbert Hoover, warned against a fiscal expansion during the 1930s. He once remarked that, “We are now speeding down the road of wasteful spending and debt, and unless we can escape, we will be smashed in inflation.”

Seemingly, Zambia too failed to heed Hoover’s warning; and was not only smashed by inflation, but also ended the year 2020 with a negative economic growth [recession of the economy].

Daniel Hannan, journalist, columnist, politician and a former member of the European Parliament once posited that, “You cannot spend your way out of recession or borrow your way out of debt.” And a well-known adage by an unknown author stipulates that, “The recession won’t be over till we raise a generation that knows how to live on what they’ve got.”

On The Perspective today, focus is on stagflation [recession-inflation], which Zambia is currently experiencing. Firstly, it is important to note that stagflation is a very dicey phenomenon, because its constituent variables are considered to be antagonistic to each other. And any intervention aimed at addressing either of the two will consequently result in augmenting the other.

During the launch of the 2020 Economic Recovery Plan [ERP] on Thursday December 17, President Edgar Lungu said that, “for developing nations, like ours, encumbered by huge debts…millions of our people are barely surviving and our economy is at the moment battered and stretched…our resource envelop is thinning by the day.” And the ERP report further revealed that, “The economy in 2020 [was] projected to contract to -4.2 per cent from 1.4 per cent growth in 2019….”

Bloomberg too reported that, “Zambian inflation quickened for the fourth straight month in December due to food prices…. Annual food inflation accelerated to 20.2 per cent in December, a four-year high, from 16.8 per cent a month earlier…. Prices growth has exceeded the central bank’s target band of 6 to 8 per cent for 20 months and is forecast to remain above the range for the next two years, according to Bank of Zambia.”

It must be mentioned from the outset that it will be so challenging for the economy of Zambia to come out of recession this year, especially, firstly, because of the heightened inflation that is going to frustrate efforts to end the recession. Secondly because of the further deteriorating economic fundamentals such as unemployment, debt distress and unsubdued fiscal deficit. Thirdly, because we are in an election year; and everyone is bent on winning the elections at all cost, so little or no effort will be made to fix the economic situation. And fourthly, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the economy negatively.

The foregoing gloomy picture compels everyone to ask; what on God’s green earth messed up the economy in the first place? Or how did we get here? And the simple answer is, lack of fiscal prudence by the political actors.

According to Caesar Cheelo, “Fiscal prudence stems from the economic philosophy of the political administration in Government. Zambia took on a highly expansionary fiscal path in 2012…thus inevitably locked the then new Government into a very ambitious infrastructure development programme, thus ushering in fiscal expansion. The real growth rate of the national budget rose from 2.1 per cent per annum during 2002-2011 to 10.2 per cent per year during 2012 – 2018 despite the severe hikes in inflation in 2015 and 2016…. Clearly, once the fiscal expansion ‘ubwato’ (or boat) left the dock in 2012, it became difficult to bring it back and the policy stance persisted.” In this quote, Cheelo agrees with Hoover that a fiscal deficit results in inflation almost immediately.

So we are where we are as a country because of the fiscal expansion, coupled with a lack of frugality in government’s spending. The governors went into overdrive trying to develop the country in record time, with unmatched revenue [unbalanced budget]. This resulted into depleting of foreign reserves, and then we went into a borrowing spree of non-concessional loans mostly. Eventually the economy was chocked, and we defaulted on some debt repayment. Further, we run out of resources for development and so the economy begun to contract.

According to the ERP report, “…public debt has now exceeded 100 per cent of GDP, far above the sustainability threshold of 35 per cent of GDP.” It further posits that, “…with increased spending pressure, the fiscal space has been narrowing. In 2021 the wage bill and debt service are projected to absorb 100 per cent of the budget’s domestic revenues, thus leaving no room for operational and other priority spending.” What that entails is that as a country we will mainly depend on grants and further borrowing for our sustenance.

But how can we fix the current situation? In December last year, I wrote that, “The starting point is to halt the current trend, effect an audit and frugally redirect resource to critical areas of the economy. This has to follow a sincere monitoring and evaluation process. It cannot be business as usual, and expect things to improve.” It is however unfortunate to note that nothing is going to change even this year. For instance, a glance at the 2021 national budget reveals that only 18 per cent has been allotted to economic affairs. And out of this allotment, at least 58.1 per cent of it is towards infrastructure development.

Zambia needs an urgent and definite philosophical shift of the economy. Caesar Cheelo in 2018 recommended a cocktail of measures among them were, “To support fiscal consolidation, the Executive should consider fostering fundamental political and social changes to the current economic philosophy, nudging Zambia to move away from a path of fiscal expansion. The Executive should – in word and in deed – deliberately coach the country to tone down on the large spending appetites through consistent and sustained policy actions, including by scaling down and slowing down on the ambitious short-term and medium-term programmes and projects particularly in infrastructure development, prioritising only those that will deliver growth.”

Cheelo further recommended that, “The Executive must muster the will for and commitment to fiscal discipline. The government must regain budget credibility by formulating coherent short- and medium-term expenditure frameworks that it is able to stick to. These plans should recognise the economic value of spending and prioritise spending that supports growth – including effective support to reduce poverty. Sticking to budgets will be more than just meeting aggregate fiscal deficit targets, but also respecting programmatic allocations and thus reducing the wide expenditure variances seen in the recent past.”

The counsel by Cheelo resonates with Herbert Hoover’s who was a strong advocate of fiscal discipline and he once said that, “The budget should be balanced not by more taxes, but by reduction of follies…. The course of unbalanced budgets is the road to ruin.” He also said that, “Economic depression cannot be cured by legislative action or executive pronouncements. Economic wounds must be healed by the action of the cells of the economic body – the producers and consumers themselves.”

It goes without saying that Zambia’s economic challenges started way before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been spiralling down for some time now. And the ERP report affirms that, “…Prior to the pandemic, growth had already been slowing down.” This fact was affirmed by the 2013 National Budget that, “…the domestic economy [had] been resilient in 2012 with Gross Domestic Product [GDP] growth estimated at just over 7 per cent.” But change of focus in 2012 changed everything. It all started with a lack of fiscal discipline and it will only end with fiscal discipline, we need a governor who can live on what we’ve got. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP. For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com