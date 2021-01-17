‘FIFA SHOULD PASS VERDICT’

FIFA is encouraging violation of the FAZ constitution because the association’s budget is supposed to be approved by the council, says Keegan Chipango.

In an interview, Chipango who is a former FAZ committee member under the Kalusha Bwalya administration said the delay by FIFA to pass a verdict on Zambian football wrangles was affecting good governance in the sport.

“What does the FAZ electoral code state? When does one stop being an office holder in the national executive committee? FIFA last year allowed FAZ to operate on an unapproved budget which has continued this year,’’ he said. ‘’As far as I am aware it is the FAZ council that is supposed to approve the budget before any season kicks off. What happens in case of audit queries? So, FIFA is encouraging the violation of the FAZ constitution.”

He charged that FIFA under current president Gianni Infantino had failed.

He said FIFA’s delay announce the verdict of last year’s meeting between FAZ and aggrieved parties was disadvantaging other candidates.

“FIFA is corrupt, Infantino has failed. Some FAZ national executive committee members have contested in provincial elections and lost and yet they still seat at national level,” said Chipango.

“This also puts some of them at an advantage over others. So, what will stop people from going to court to petition such results? What is the interest of FIFA in FAZ? Why delay passing a verdict? They (FIFA) are acting like bullies.”