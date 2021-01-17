Futsal premier league cup games return

THE festive season break is over and the Premier Futsal League (PFL) Cup returns to action with giants Lusaka Automotive FC seeking to claim top position in group A when they take on Lilanda Bullets at Automotive Indoor Futsal Arena in Lusaka.

Automotive go into this match as second in group A with three points, and a win over Bullets will propel them to six points, same points with Kafue Saints who are on bye this weekend.

The fixture against Automotive gives young Bullets a chance to get their first win in the PFL Cup after failing to pick up maximum points in their first two games in the competition.

Christian Academy’s search for a first win in the Cup continues when they face Siavonga Beetles in another group A encounter.

Academy sit bottom in Group A and a win over Beetles will see them bag three points.

Group B action will see struggling Veterans FC taking on BS Stars while unbeaten Pioneer Avengers will face Kabwe K-line.

Third placed Livingstone Pirates are on bye this weekend and will wait for next weekend for a chance to claim Group B top slot.

Other cup games are in group C where leaders Chipata Boys are on bye as Bill FC take on Isoka while CSS Petauke host DS Academy respectively.

DS Isoka and CSS Petaukke are all on three points and wins on Sunday will see them ascend to six points.

Group D will complete the fixtures as table toppers ZANACO seek to protect their unbeaten record when they take on second placed Kitwe Bullets, while Tamanga Joldan will be in action against struggling Efford Chabala who are still searching for their first win in the PFL Cup.