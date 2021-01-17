Soccer fans stay home, let COVID-19 deal with politicians

LAST week I received a thought-provoking question in my mail box from an ardent Kick-Off reader who is also a staunch soccer fan.

I will not attempt to disclose his identity in respect of his request to hide it but here is his question: “Good morning sir, I am an ardent reader of your useful column. Happy New Year to you and your family! I want to find out something from you, maybe being a reporter, you can have different facts to help us understand something about the coronavirus. Why is it that our government always rush[es] to ban supporters at football matches when coronavirus cases begin to spike but political gatherings continue like there is no danger? Does it mean that there are two viruses, a deadly one for other groupings and a friendly one for politicians? Please help!

Yours… a civil servant.”

This question is in the wake of the announcement by minister of sport Emmanuel Mulenga that the government has banned fans from football stadia across the country due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, bwana civil servant, my response is simple. As far as I know science experts have not categorised coronavirus according to classes. At least, according to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) there is a variant strain of the novel coronavirus that began widely circulating in the United Kingdom at the end of last year. The variant B117 is thought to be more transmissible because patients have a higher viral load, meaning viral particles are shed more easily through coughs and sneezes. That’s what health experts are saying, not just in America and the developed world but Zambia in particular and Africa as a whole.

I am sure you have seen that since the coronavirus first broke out in Wuhan China a year ago, it has killed more people in America, Europe and Asia and these are the richest and most developed countries on earth.

So, my dear, you see, the virus does not choose; it is not classified like cholera and dysentery which ravage mostly filthy markets, shanty compounds, and largely vulnerable communities with poor sanitary facilities. This COVID-19 attacks everyone: presidents, prime ministers, sports personalities, football supporters and indeed clergymen; it doesn’t choose. I know your question is genuine and you are not the only one being troubled by this selective application of COVID-19 measures.

It’s troubling to classify football stadia as super-spreaders rather than a fully packed, ‘maskless’ political arena. Truth is that the only time a football stadium is fully packed in Zambian local football competition, the MTN/FAZ Super League, is when Nkana is hosting Power Dynamos and vice-versa or Zesco vs Nkana and vice-versa; or indeed when Zambia is playing a qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa stadium or National Heroes stadium. In those circumstances, one is justified to raise serious COVID-19 fears. But even then, you can’t compare that to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s event in Chililabombwe last weekend, or Hakainde Hichilema’s Solwezi CBD crowd that we saw.

In saying this, I am not at all advising anyone to become careless, break the rules of masking, social distancing and sanitising because your political leader is moving about with crowds. No! Based on scientific evidence of the gravity of the new COVID-19 strain, the second wave, avoid crowding as much as possible because doing so would be a serious attempt to take your own life. Truth of the matter is that COVID-19 is vicious, except in Africa and Zambia inclusive, it has been weaponised to work against political rivals of the ruling party.

So, to answer your question boss, please keep away from the stadium, whether you agree with the government’s position or not; though I feel the government should provide financial relief to all clubs because they will not have money to operate if this takes another three months. But please stay home, and let COVID-19 deal with politicians in its own way or rather let politicians deal with Covid their own way, and we shall see who wins.

Mwilabakonkelesha, mukafwilamo tata! Just mask, keep social distance, sanitise and do that steam therapy. I hope I have answered your question satisfactorily my dear civil servant/soccer fan.

STAY SAFE!/EC