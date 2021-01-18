Deferred reopening of schools

Last Friday, Edgar Lungu delayed the reopening of schools by two weeks – meaning educational institutions will receive back learners on February 1.
His concern is the surge in COVID-19 cases at the time the schools were to reopen.
“I have heard the concerns of parents, guardians and other stakeholders; therefore, this decision is aimed at ensuring institutions of learning prepare adequately, and strictly adhere to public health regulations, guidelines, and certification, and also to allow for satisfactory, and adequate preparedness by all relevant authorities, including parents and guardians,” says Edgar.
It was always going to confound many had this government of contradictions gone ahead to reopen schools today. There’s a limit to how careless or reckless one can be. It is in plain sight that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken so many lives and caused massive disruption to families, societies and economies all over the world. And for government officials to insist that schools were best, safe, places for our children before scientifically evaluating the evolution of the pandemic is nothing less than madness!
Permanent secretary Dr Jobbicks Kalumba, without doubting his passion for education, ought to have come down to earth and not attempt to mislead the government on the safety of our children in schools without scientific evidence. Let him not behave like he is living on another planet. We know that he was also trying to impress the appointing authority, but even impression should not result into arrogance and impunity.
It is always better to err on the side of caution. You lose nothing. As most stakeholders have noted, we are in a potentially difficult phase of the COVID-19 resurgence. And accessing the hope offered by the arrival of the vaccine is still some time ahead.
Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation stated that, “Vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics have been developed and rolled out, at record speed, thanks to collaborations including the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator. Equity is the essence of the ACT Accelerator, and its vaccine arm, COVAX, which has secured access to 2 billion doses of promising vaccine candidates. Vaccines offer great hope to turn the tide of the pandemic. But to protect the world, we must ensure that all people at risk everywhere – not just in countries who can afford vaccines – are immunised. To do this, COVAX needs just over 4 billion US dollars urgently to buy vaccines for low- and lower-middle income countries. This is the challenge we must rise to in the new year.”
Given the above, as the pandemic continues to evolve across the country, there is a need for the government to re-evaluate, restrategise, and reinvigorate its COVID-19 response activities to ensure its preparedness to handle this second, and potentially third wave of cases. Only by doing so can we be certain of not putting additional lives at risk now and also prevent the risk of generating an even deadlier new wave of infections.
It is not uncommon for infectious diseases like COVID-19 to have second waves, sometimes even more deadly than the first. The 1918 Influenza Pandemic – also known as the Spanish Flu – is a case in point. The second wave of the Spanish Flu was even more fatal than the first and contributed to a majority of the 50 million deaths worldwide from the pandemic.
Going back to remedial measures from government, this has to start with Edgar himself. While he has been stopping others from gathering, Edgar has been addressing political rallies without any regard for health guidelines. In fact, it is his carelessness which has made some of our people to doubt the existence of COVID-19 or its resurgence, even when evidence overwhelmingly shows that it is still there. This is because Edgar and his minions have never adhered to the Covid protocold which they initiated and imposed on us. Besides, they have used Covid as a cash cow to enrich themselves.
So, we challenge Edgar to, for once, be serious with crises such as the one before us. For once he should respect the health of this nation, at least if he cannot respect his. He is not and has never been in competition with anyone to prove that he is the President of this country. Those public gatherings he has been organising across the country are unnecessary, careless, and an outright source of more Covid infections. The people he is carelessly exposing to COVDI-19 are the same ones he expects to get votes from. So, he should tone down on his campaigns, respect his own rules and stop being a hypocrite that he has always been.
