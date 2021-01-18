Mozambican chief praises Lungu

CHIEF Kaduku of Mozambique has hailed President Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

In an interview, the traditional leader said the Zambiuan Head of State had delivered more “miraculous” developments than all previous presidents that have served Zambia.

He referred to the Kalindawalo Hospital, a university in Ukwimi area, graded roads as some of the development delivered under President Lungu’s reign.

“As you go for elections on 12th August, we in Mozambique we wish you free and fair elections and the current President Edgar Chagwa Lungu being our fellow Chewa tribe, we wish him well,” he said.

“To speak truthfully, we have seen visible and tangible development in Zambia out of all the previous presidents the country had, we have seen President Edgar Lungu constructing a big hospital near Kalindawalo Turn-off, a big modern school in Simambumbu area of Ukwimi, various roads in Ukwimi have been worked on…these are some of the developments we have seen with our eyes.”

Chief Kaduku requested Zambians to maintain the current leadership because change of government affects a lot of things such as the economy, businesses, health sectors, and education.

“New government brings hardships because everything becomes new, as a result the economy of the nation goes down, businesses slow down but under Edgar Lungu’s leadership, we are used because everything is going on well,” chief Kaduku said.

Kaduku refuted fears that Mozambicans might come to take part in elections in Zambia.

He warned Mozambicans who may be tempted to come and vote in Zambia’s elections never to try it because it was a big crime.

He said in 2019, Zambians were warned against taking part in elections in Mozambique and wondered how it could be possible for genuine Mozambicans to take part in the electoral process of Zambia.

He said only Zambians based in Mozambique were allowed, by law, to return to vote.

“Zambians based in Mozambique should come and vote without fail because it’s their right but genuine Mozambicans are not allowed and they should not try to do so because in 2019 when we had elections (in Mozambique) we stopped them, now how can they take part here? No way,” Kaduku said.

The traditional leader urged Zambians never to feel lazy to vote on August 12 because it was the day they would plant the seed of leadership.

He has called on peaceful co-existence between Zambians and Mozambicans.

“Zambia and Mozambique are one but what happened last year where I personally and other citizens of Mozambique were robbed, tortured by Zambians in Kawenda area isn’t OK. I appeal to both governments to sit down and ensure these things don’t happen again because if left unchecked it will fuel misunderstanding between the two countries,” said Kaduku.