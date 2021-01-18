Sialubalo urges govt to give guidance on safe steaming measures to prevent covid

SINAZONGWE member of parliament Gift Sialubalo has urged the Ministry of Health to take a leading role in giving guidance on how people in rural areas can safely implement steaming measures to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Sialubalo said there was confusion and panic in rural communities arising from misinformation regarding COVID-19 and what measures to take for one to prevent themselves now with the introduction of steaming.

“You know issues of steaming are not new in villages. They were there in the past but of course were spearheaded by witchdoctors,” Sialubalo said.

He said it was important for health experts to give guidance on how safely people can steam themselves and what volumes of eucalyptus tree leaves would be effective.

“Because of panic people are now using different types of concoctions that I feel if health experts do not come in to give guidance on what is effective and for how long one can take or steam themselves will be a risk in some way or another to people’s lives,” Sialubalo said. “The other issue is that as we promote steaming and the like, let health experts be in the forefront especially in rural areas like Sinazongwe because if they remain behind people will stop for good going to clinics. They will get used to old ways of treating themselves which is not properly regulated.”

Sialubalo appealed to people in his constituency to take COVID-19 seriously and utilise available measures to protect themselves.