SP has made very fast progress – Mwale

THE Socialist Party has made very fast progress and can no longer be ignored, says Faston Mwale.

Mwale, the SP Member of the Central Committee, says a few months ago party was nowhere in Northern Province but today they are everywhere.

“It’s without doubt the fastest growing party in Zambia today is SP, with a very strong presence in Northern, Muchinga and Western provinces. We are also starting to be visible in North Western and Luapula provinces,” Mwale, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Nkana Constituency, said. “With a presence in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, the August 12 elections will be very competitive. It’s no longer a two horse race between PF and UPND. The political landscape has really changed and changed very fast, leaving some people in denial.”

Last week, PF die hard Maxwell Chongu said: “I have a feeling we are underrating Fred M’membe who is seriously injuring us in Muchinga, Copperbelt and Northern province particularly Kasama.”

Chongu noted that while the PF has been engrossed with infighting, Dr M’membe and his team had been scarring their territories.

“We have concentrated much on our in-fights giving Fred M’membe a political blind eye and the chap is busy fishing from our ponds,” said Chongu.

Some time back, Bishop John Mambo had warned of a third force.

“Socialist Party is emerging as valiant force of change,” Mwale said. “The phenomenal growth of the party across the country must be understood in the context of the fact that today, it is only the Socialist Party that has a Manifesto that guarantees the highest possibility of an all-round development. It is a manifesto that offers Zambians a chance to break away from the torture-some path we have travelled over the three decades of neoliberal capitalist experiments that have landed us in poverty and despair.”

He said what had alienated the PF from the people was greed and unbridled corruption.

“We have a leadership that is thoroughly detached from the people’s daily struggles for safe drinking water, better sanitation, decent housing and jobs,” noted Mwale. “The PF has made things difficult for itself ahead of the general elections due on 12 August, 2021. By all means, the PF is headed for defeat and this fate is sealed.”