Stanbic Insurance Brokers urges provision of free feminine hygiene products in schools

STANBIC Insurance Brokers says it is in support of calls for feminine hygiene products to be provided for free to school-going children to minimise the high levels of preventable absenteeism among female pupils in Zambia.

Stanbic Insurance Brokers Zambia has contributed sanitary pads, toilet paper, soap and underwear worth K20,000 to iSanitise which will benefit over 350 girls and boys at Kapete Basic School in Chongwe.

Stanbic Insurance Brokers chief executive office Chilufya Ngoi Nyirenda said the company was a passionate advocate for women’s health and girl’s education, both of which represented part of the core pillars embedded in the bank’s community sustainability model.

“The future of our society is in the hands of our children, who are the upcoming leaders. It is the responsibility of government, the private sector and other stakeholders to take a proactive stance in ensuring that all our children, regardless of their sex are educated in healthier and sanitary conditions,” she said. “The inconsistent class attendance from girls, especially those in rural areas and/or from low-income families threatens the pupils’ ability to graduate from school and build a career of their own – thereby trapping them and their family in a never-ending cycle of poverty.”

Nyirenda said Stanbic Insurance Brokers was in support of calls for feminine hygiene products to be provided for free to school-going children to minimise the high levels of preventable absenteeism among female pupils in Zambia.

And in extending her gratitude to Stanbic Insurance Brokers, iSanitise executive director, Jacqueline Chishimba-Kalabo echoed the need for synergies between the private sector and Civil Society Organisations to overcome the many challenges that school learners are facing in Zambia.

Chishimba-Kalabo commended Stanbic Insurance Brokers for their generous contribution of menstrual and hygiene products, adding that the donation would alleviate menstrual poverty among the female school learners in the first term of the school calendar.

She said iSanitise was ready to partner with Stanbic on a long term basis with the aim of improving hygiene and sanitation conditions among school learners at two identified underserviced schools in Chongwe district and as a way of strengthening the education and health sectors of Zambia.

According to the statement, many girls in urban and rural Zambia unintentionally miss school for about 21 days every term during their menstruation period.

It stated that this entails that if the issue was not addressed it would make the attainment of gender equality far-fetched, hence the need for concerted efforts in providing the necessities for girls who are the most affected.

It stated that the donation would ensure that none of the girls at Kapete miss school in the coming term because of menstrual poverty

Various research studies show that girls reported substantial embarrassment and fear of teasing related to menstruation thereby resorting to absconding class.

It has also been discovered that poverty and menstruation are the key factors associated with school attendance hence the need for interventions such as provision of menstrual hygiene materials to reduce school absenteeism.