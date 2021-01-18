Three NGOs urge ConCourt to ignore State’s arguments on gender parity in Cabinet

THREE Non-Governmental Organisations have urged the Constitutional Court not to entertain the defence the State’s defence that it was impracticable to ensure gender parity in the President’s appointments.

Chapter One Foundation Limited, Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Committee for Gender and Development Registered Trustees and Young Women in Action, said the explanation by the state must fall.

They argued that the State’s explanation has not been proven, and they insisted that the President acted in violation of the Constitution in nominating and appointing members of parliament, cabinet and provincial ministers which did not reflect the requisite gender parity or equitable representation of youths and persons with disabilities.

In this matter, the petitioners cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka as respondent, seeking a declaration of the Constitutional Court that in nominating members of parliament and making the ministerial appointments, the President did not adopt a procedure which ensured gender parity in the appointments.

The NGOs further want the court to issue an order of mandamus directing the President to, within 90 days, reconstitute the Cabinet by the powers vested in him by the Constitution to align the appointment procedures and composition of the Cabinet with the Constitutional requirements outlined in Article 259.

In response to the petition the State said it was the discretion of the President to enhance representation of special interests, skill or gender where he feels necessary.

The State said the NGOs were indirectly bringing civil proceedings against the President in the performance of his executive functions.

Kalaluka said the President acted within the confines of the Constitution in exercise of his executive function.

He said among the MPs from which the President was supposed to nominate ministers, 50 percent gender threshold was not tenable or no youths and persons with disabilities were available.

He said it would therefore be impracticable for the President to appoint a gender-balanced Cabinet from such a resource, hence the Head of State could not be coerced in the manner suggested by the petitioners.

However, in their skeleton arguments in support of the petition, Chapter One Foundation and two others argued that of the 30 appointed cabinet ministers, only nine are women and none are either youths or persons with disability.

“It is clear that the President in nominating or appointing MPs, Cabinet and provincial ministers did not reflect either the requisite gender parity or equitable representation of the youths and persons with disabilities,’’ the NGOs submitted. In fact, the respondent does not deny that less women have been nominated and appointed as MP, Cabinet and provincial ministers, neither do they deny that the youths and persons with disability have [not been] nominated or appointed.’’

They said the current composition of Cabinet, provincial ministers and nominated members of parliament was not constituted in compliance with the Constitution.

The NGOs said the State had not disputed that women and persons with disabilities had not been nominated and that the current composition of cabinet, provincial and nominated members of parliament was not constituted in compliance with the constitution.

“The petitioners have also shown that the President acted in violation of the Constitution in appointing the cabinet ministers, provincial ministers and in nominating the MPs. Accordingly, these appointments are unconstitutional and the respondent has not shown any viable defence to the action. Accordingly, we pray that the Court grants the prayers in the petition to the petitioners,” submitted the petitioners.