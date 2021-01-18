Works on washed away Lundazi bridge to start mid-April – RDA

THE Road Development Agency has assured the people of Lundazi that works on the washed away Lundazi bridge will start in mid-April.

And Lundazi district council chairperson Margaret Msimuko says the Lundazi bridge needs urgent attention.

RDA director for road maintenance Dickson Ndhlovu said the agency has already engaged Shachitali Contractors to work on the Lundazi bridge at a cost of K71 million and Msuzi bridge at K27 million.

“All the technical issues like the designs and others are now behind us and we are prepared for this project. At the moment the only thing that we are waiting for are the waters. We want the water to subside before we start the project. We are going to start working on the bridge by mid-April this year,” Ndhlovu said.

He said at the moment it was not possible to carry out major works at the bridge because the river water levels were still high.

Ndhlovu said electricity lines and water pipes would also be relocated.

“There have been issues relating to relocation of services. I can assure you that there is also some movements there in terms of how we can have a safe working environment. We don’t want to cause other problems like the problems that have been caused like the collapse of the Coffer Dam. So we expect the water to subside and the construction of the bridge will take seven months,” he said.

RDA director communications and cooperate affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu said government, through the agency, was committed to ensuring that the bridge was worked on as evidenced by the engagement of the contractor and the consultant.

“As RDA we do have a classified road network of 67, 671 kilometres, out of that we have the core road network, so this particular road (the Chipata-Lundazi road is part of the core road network. From our end, once the water subsides, we are going to carry on with the works,” Masuzyo said.

He said his office would ensure that that the local people get updates about what was happening regarding the bridge through the local RDA office.

And Msimuko said the people of Lundazi were looking forward to the construction of the new bridge.

“I am just urging the people of Lundazi, that let us wait patiently, I think it is very important for us to have a very strong bridge. It’s good that people from RDA came and explain the developments surrounding this bridge,” she said.

Msimuko said Lundazi normally receive above normal rainfall because of the pressure which come from Malawi.

She said Lundazi has already started experiencing floods.