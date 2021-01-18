ZTP urges action on FIC report

THE Zambia Tax Platform (ZTP) has urged law enforcement agencies to act on and investigate the findings of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in relation to financial crimes perpetrated over the 2019 period.

The FIC published the Trends Report of 2020 (the “Trends Report”) which covers the 2019 financial year.

The Zambia Tax Platform comprising Action Aid Zambia, Centre For Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA), Consumer Unit and Trust Society (CUTS), Caritas Zambia, CSO SUN (Civil Society for Scaling Up Nutrition), Green Life Conservation of Zambia (GLCZ), Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR), Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR), The Policy and Governance Centre (PGC), Southern Africa Cross Boarders Trade Association (SACBTA),Young Volunteers for the Environment, the Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC), Diakonia, Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD), Save the Children Zambia, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ),Economics Association of Zambia, Water Aid, Development Finance Associates and OXFAM said in a statement that the report findings and revelation were not only aimed at educating the public on measures to detect, prevent and deter financial crime but also to provide basis and grounds for public prosecution of the crimes.

The platform stated that the FIC Trends report revealed that tax evasion and avoidance among multinational companies, particularly those in extractive industries robs Zambia of much needed resources for development as profits are largely externalised.

It stated that the proceeds of crime from tax evasion rose from K195 million in 2018 to K450 million in 2019 with mining multinationals accounting for a significant portion.

“In May, 2020 the Supreme Court of Zambia ordered Mopani Copper Mining Plc (Mopani) to pay the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) an additional tax of ZMW240 million (approximately USD 11.5 million). This case is a landmark victory for the Zambia Revenue Authority and the country at large in that it showcased evidence of tax avoidance through base erosion and profit shifting,” it stated. “The dispute between the ZRA and Mopani arose over pricing of copper that the mining corporation sold to its parent company Glencore International AG based in Switzerland and was one of the largest transfer pricing cases that the ZRA has dealt with.”

It stated that corruption also remains a perennial issue with those charged with authority being the main culprits.

The platform stated that public procurement was found to be the primary source of syphoning public funds.

ZTP stated that this was concerning for a number of reasons.

“Firstly, it impacts negatively on allocation and distribution of domestic resources and secondly raises questions of accountability in the management of public funds and assets, particularly at a time when the country is facing its largest debt deficit in recent times. The perception of corruption further creates a negative image and jeopardises inflow of funding from cooperating partners,” it stated. “The Trends Report also showed a significant increase in the value of suspicious cash withdraws (from ZMW3 million to ZMW25 million) and deposits (from ZMW103 million to ZMW534 million) from 2018 to 2019. This is alarming in that the attribution was to sectors such as agriculture, construction, and general trading.”

ZTP noted that large cash deposits were made by individuals (mainly politically exposed persons) depositing business proceeds into personal accounts to avoid and evade tax.

It also noted that of the 101 suspicious transition reports that were analysed, only 44 were disseminated and this was attributed to the financial constraints and inadequate human resources.

ZTP called for stronger political will in the fight against financial crimes especially as highlighted in the FIC trends report.

It stated that failure by authorities to act on the findings from the recent FIC report would result in the report becoming a mere academic exercise.

“Furthermore, measures need to be put in place to deal with illicit financial flows and to hold multinational enterprises financially accountable. There is need for law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with the suspected individuals perpetrating these crimes especially at a time when the country is in dire need of resources to finance its developmental programmes, mitigate a debt crisis and fight the COVID-19 Pandemic,” stated ZTP.