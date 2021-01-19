More needs to be done to bridge rich-poor gap – FIA Zambia

FIGHTING Inequality Alliance in Zambia says much still needs to be done to ensure the gap between the rich and the poor is bridged.

National coordinator Daisy Mwilima said COVID-19 had only made things worse because the poor keep getting poorer due to the various limitations the pandemic had brought while the rich keep getting richer.

Mwilima said the duty bearers need to be more intentional about fighting inequality and not using the pandemic to enrich themselves.

“They need to be proactive about putting in place socio-economic protection measures that prioritise the well-being of the majority vulnerable citizens,” she said.

Mwilima said FIA Zambia would be participating in the Global Week of Protests which is held annually alongside the World Economic Forum. The protests are slated for January 23 to 30.

“We will be releasing a track called ‘It’s not fair’ done by various FIA Zambia United artistes including B’Flow, Pilato, Mwiza Zulu, Wezi and Petersen. The song is aimed at creating awareness on inequality among the general public as well as a call to action for people and duty bearers to be more intentional about actively fighting inequality,” she said. “As part of the protests, we will also be having a virtual concert on 29th January where artists will be performing and sharing important messages on inequality as well various human rights issues in Zambia. The space is designed to highlight people’s lived inequalities as well as their own (people led) solutions. Our members will share the work that they do in relation to fighting inequality as well as voice their demands to duty bearers. The concert will be streamed on all our social media platforms and those of our members and influencers.”

Mwilima said there were also plans for holding online discussions/education sessions with experts on the status of inequality in Zambia amidst the pandemic.

“These education sessions are aimed at creating an educative and vibrant social media engagement with members and the general public to ensure both broad reach and articulation of issues related to diverse aspects of inequality,” she said.

Mwilima said being an election year, the Alliance would be holding education sessions with various communities on the link between elections and inequality.

“We also plan on using this space to invite different political players to ensure we get their commitment on fighting inequality post-August elections,” she said.

Mwilima said FIA members underwent a Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse Training last week.