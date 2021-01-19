Nevers, Dr Mulenga argue over COVID-19 vaccine

TWO former Hillcrest Technical Secondary School classmates have differed on whether Zambia should verify the safety of the impending COVID-19 vaccine or not.

MMD president Nevers Mumba and Dr Teddy Andrew Mulenga were classmates at Hillcrest between 1974 and 1978 in Livingstone.

On New Year’s Day, The Mast quoted Mumba advising that as a Christian nation, Zambia must make own sovereign decisions on vaccines, including against COVID-19.

In a New Year message to the nation, Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, noted that some developed nations had finally come up with a vaccine which they believe shall reverse the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This vaccine which has already been rolled out in some countries will soon become mandatory to all global citizens,” Mumba said. “Just as we are now expected to move with COVID-19 clearance certificates across nations, it is almost a foregone conclusion that the next passport will have a permanent feature which indicates the status of the traveller. We are therefore headed for a ‘mark’ we shall always carry to show that we are vaccinated against the virus.”

He advised that as a Christian nation, Zambia must make its own sovereign decisions on vaccines.

“One of the critical decisions is not to readily take any vaccine that shall be brought to us. We must not accept to inject ourselves with any vaccine as we yet don’t know the long-term effect of these vaccines,” Mumba said. “We may be considered poor but we are not stupid. As we formulate a response to this issue of the vaccine, we must realise that Africa as a whole was largely spared the full landing of the pandemic and as such we should strive for vaccines that answer to this unique situation. So, the question, ‘do we really need this vaccine must be adequately answered’.”

Mulenga, a medical doctor, responded to Mumba’s sentiments.

“Nevers Mumba is a former classmate of mine at Hillcrest in Livingstone 1974-1978. He went the pastoral route; I went the medical route, but that is alright,” Dr Mulenga stated. “I have the greatest respect for him and he is an intelligent man and a damn good preacher man. But when he says no COVID vaccine to be used in Zambia till our own scientists have tested and verified the safety and effectiveness of the yet-to-arrive COVID vaccine, this is where he seems not to understand….”

He stated that what Mumba seemed not to understand, among other issues, is that Zambia had no capacity to analyse a vaccine.

Dr Mulenga indicated that what Zambian scientists did for any drug or vaccine was to look at the research results, the methodologies of research, the conclusions reached and peer reviewed papers, “by those who have conducted studies on such.”

“You can’t physically break them up and analyse, as he seems to suggest,” Dr Mulenga stated.

He further listed reputable global institutions like the US’ Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the Food Drug Agency (FDA), US, British scientific bodies, the Russian Academy of Science, Chinese Academy of Science and others including the World Health Organisation, whose medical recommendations are second-to-none.

“These, when they recommend a drug or vaccine, you have nothing to worry about,” Dr Mulenga stated, adding that no one ever said there was vaccine or drug with no side-effects.

“But what the scientists follow is the benefit versus side-effects. Minimal side-effects are acceptable in drug use. No one has said they, with certainty, know the long-term effects of the COVID vaccine as it has just entered usage stage.”

Dr Mulenga added that in the short-term, there was plenty evidence of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The monitoring will continue,” he said.

Dr Mulenga also noted that no Zambian scientist analysed the Anti-Retroviral (ARV) drugs which are saving lives today, nor the polio, measles, small pox, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) or any other vaccine in use today.

Dr Mulenga stated that it was therefore unfortunate for Mumba to send wrong signals to Zambians suggesting that they should reject the vaccine till some analysis was done.

He frowned upon the numerous conspiracy theories: “flying around.”

“Anything indirectly promoting this is rather very unfortunate. Our Scientists have already looked at the available research and have advised [that] we all take the COVID-19 vaccine when given the chance,” stated Dr Mulenga. “The plan will be to cover the health workers, teachers, the old, those with underlying health problems in a 20 per cent first strike. Let us not deflect these plans with wild demands!”

Mumba then took note of Dr Mulenga’s commentary, with regards his New Year statement, on the need to validate the yet-to-come COVID-19 vaccine.

“I wish to confirm that my colleague Andrew was my classmate at Hillcrest in the 70s. [He is a] great fellow indeed!” Mumba said in a statement. “[But] my only concern is that he is focusing on what I am not asking. My position is simply to challenge government to ensure that they do the verification. They then inform the citizens about the processes taken. Yes, this is hard work, but government must consider it as the most important part of this vaccine roll out.”

He said Dr Mulenga’s reference to previous inoculations which Zambians took without question could not count.

Mumba indicated that times had changed now.

He noted that social media platforms were flooded with half-truths, which unfortunately were being consumed by citizens.

“We did not have this amount of information in the polio and small pox days which Andrew is using as reasons why Africans must just accept whatever is given without question,” Mumba said.

“The only way to give confidence is by mounting a responsible campaign to intelligently convince an overly enlightened generation that the vaccine is safe. Threats and political power are insufficient to suppress people’s views.”

He said what Zambians needed was respect by having a government to assure them of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Governments have a responsibility to convince citizens on the safety of the vaccine. To defend the status quo is almost an insult to Zambians,” he noted.

Mumba further argued that the five points raised Dr Mulenga had: “very little to do with my point.”

On Dr Mulenga’s inference that Zambia had no capacity to analyse the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mumba responded that such a point did not advance his (Dr Mulenga’s) argument.

“[It] affirms my point! Zambians have the right to know that their government has done due diligence. The world has reputable institutions like the American CDC: this is a dangerous path,” Mumba said. “The Tuskegee syphilis experiment of 1932 undermines our confidence in the CDC. Please Google this unfortunate abuse of black people, with a lethal vaccine.”

Mumba is shocked with Dr Mulenga’s remark that: “no one says the vaccine has no side-effects.”

“Wow! At least tell Zambians this and work on a research which helps us to understand what these side-effects could be. ‘No one knows the long term effects of the vaccine’: To sustain such a position would make us a bunch of irresponsible leaders who can become a danger to future generations,” said Mumba. “As Africans, I think we are now of age and therefore free to ask questions. This is not 1967 but 2021. If asking our government to tell us what is inside the ‘food’ they are giving us is wrong, then I don’t want to be right.”