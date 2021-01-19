PF defers Northern, Luapula conferences

WITH provincial conferences in Northern and Luapula provinces cancelled, the PF says the Central Committee will decide whether to hold the convention or not.

Commenting on the Lusaka PF youth’s proposal that the party forgoes the general conference due to COVID-19, deputy media director Antonio Mwanza said the Central Committee will decide on the matter.

He said in a democracy opinions are welcome thus the youths’ proposal will be decided on by the party’s highest decision-making organ, the Central Committee.

“Baba, in democracy opinions are welcome. The Central Committee will decide…as we speak, the provincial conferences in Northern and Luapula provinces which were slated for 23rd and 30th January, 2021 respectively have since been cancelled due to COVID-19,” Mwanza said.

“According to the party constitution, the Central Committee is the highest decision making organ of the party between general conferences.”

Mwanza however, refused to speculate on what the Central Committee would decide over to the proposal of the youths in Lusaka.

And in a statement yesterday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila announced the postponement of the party’s Northern and Luapula provincial conferences.

Mwila said the postponement is due to the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Patriotic Front has postponed the party’s Northern and Luapula provincial conferences which were slated for 23rd and 30th January, 2021 respectively to dates to be announced,” Mwila said.

He urged party members and the general public to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines.

“We wish to urge our members and the general public to strictly adhere to the prescribed health guidelines during this period in order to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. May God bless Zambia,” said Mwila.