Tembo calls for removal of forex controls

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo says the foreign exchange controls which the Bank of Zambia is implementing by limiting how much forex one can buy on the market must be removed.

Tembo, in a Facebook posting, noted that Zambia is an import-dependent country.

He said restricting how much economic players can import by rationing forex would inevitably bring about shortages of essential goods.

“Government is in a catch 22 situation. To keep the exchange rate stable, BoZ is enforcing exchange restrictions but this brings about fuel shortages due to inadequate forex needed to import supplies. They need to choose their poison very wisely,” he said.

Tembo said if the forex controls by Bank of Zambia continue, the country shall soon see shortages of other goods as well, apart from fuel.

He however, noted that the challenge was that the government was afraid of the public fallout that would come with the exchange rate finding its own equilibrium which is around K25 to the dollar especially given that Zambia is in an election year.

In the last few weeks, the country has been experiencing fuel shortages and Tembo, a chartered accountant, predicts the trend would soon swing to other goods as well.