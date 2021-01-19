The poor can’t be cheated out of poverty and hunger – Moyo

AUKONI kupuma mutu yashwile tala kuli ukusi (You cannot tell a hungry person that he or she is satisfied), says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

In an interview, Moyo, who is founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), urged African countries to feed its people.

“Millions of Africans go hungry every day, including here in Zambia. There are different categories of hungry people. Those who eat less food than what their body requires many eat less than one meal a day. Then you have those who eat three meals a day yet those meals are deficient of the nutritional value for a person to be healthy,” he said. “Sadly this is the situation millions of Africans find themselves in. They go to bed hungry and wake up hungry. They crave for food yet they have none. African politicians spend more time promising their people different things, yet without delivering on the issue of food security. The Lozis in Western Province have a saying that: ‘Waakona kupuma mutu yamaswe kuli ki yo munde ahulu, kono aukoni kupuma mutu yashwile tala kuli ukusi” (You can lie to ugly persons that they are handsome or beautiful, but you can’t lie to a hungry person that he or she is satisfied). The poor can be cheated with promises of roads, bridges, schools and all other infrastructure, but can’t be cheated out of poverty and hunger.”

Moyo said politicians cheat their way into being elected in public positions by promising all sorts of things, but: “They can’t cheat hungry citizens into satisfaction or nutritional fulfillment. Hunger cannot be filled by promises, but by food.”

Moyo said sometimes politicians behave like the electorate owed them an apology or an escort into local government, mayoral chambers and Parliament.

“But I contend to the contrary. Leaders owe the electorate the duty of moving them out of depravity to sufficiency. Out of poverty to empowerment. Out of hunger to fulfillment. When the electorate choose a leader, they are not doing a favour to that leader, but a favour to themselves, believing that leader will lift them up,” he said.

“All infrastructure development is vital, but what shall it profit the poor who are hungry in Africa to see infrastructure with hunger? Hunger robs people of all dignity, even the popular gospel of prosperity burning across Africa is influenced by poverty and hunger. People flock to churches that promise the Jesus who brings not only salvation, but material prosperity. This has seen many faithfuls abused. Warlords in Africa exploit the poor and hungry to join their ranks. Prostitution internally and across borders is all influenced by hunger and poverty. Child marriages are all brought by hunger and poverty.”

Moyo said Africa would not end hunger through goals of the future, but practical solutions of today that ensure that citizens have sufficient nutrition on their tables.

“Remember Wakona kupuma mutu yamaswe kuli ki yo munde ahulu, kono aukoni kupuma mutu yashwile tala kuli ukusi,” said Moyo.