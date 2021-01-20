ARC discontinues legal suit against Kaizar Zulu

ARC Save Travel Tours and Car Hire Limited has discontinued the matter in which it sued former special assistant to the president for political affairs Kaizar Zulu for non-payment of K132,665.00 for the purchase of air tickets.

The travel agency withdrew the lawsuit against Zulu after recovering its money from the latter.

“Take notice that the plaintiff herein has with immediate effect wholly discontinued this matter commenced against the defendant on August 18 2020,”read the notice.

Last year ARC Save Travel Tours and Car Hire Limited urged the Lusaka High court not to dismiss the matter until Zulu made full payment of the outstanding debt, as he had only paid K50,000.

In its statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, ARC said Zulu engaged it between October 25, 2017 and November 27, 2017 for the provision of tickets for various individuals on his account.

The plaintiff said Zulu was issued some invoices on the account and had a remaining balance of K132,665.00 which had not been settled.

ARC said it had engaged Zulu through its directors on several occasions, reminding him of his indebtedness but to date he had not settled the balance.

It said there had been negative response from Zulu when the company, through its advocates Messrs Andrew and Partners, wrote a demand letter to him on June 12, 2020.

ARC said Zulu had not received the demand letter as he had been avoiding phone calls from the law firm.