Court acquits 18 gassing suspects

EIGHTEEN people accused of engaging in riots during the gassing incidents last year have been acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale in his ruling on case to answer said he could not place the accused on their defence as the evidence by the State was discredited.

This is in a matter where Clement Lwabila, and 17 others were facing a charge of rioters injuring a building.

It was alleged that Saidi Miti, Michael Bailack, Mark Kapalu, Lovemore Siajitunta, Cephas Mulayi, Rodgers Mwape, Harrison Mwalusaka, Joseph Phiri, Peter Kindalo, Martin Ngulube, Alex Phiri, Simon Mumba, Clinton Ngube, Shadrick Mulongo, Bruce Mwelwa, Benson Mwansa and Point Mwanza, on February 13, 2020 unlawfully damaged a house in Kanyama Police Camp and a Zambia Police Service Toyota Land Cruiser registration number ZP 2116B.

When the case came up on case to answer, magistrate Mwale said based on the evidence adduced by six witnesses, a prima facie case had not been established against the 18 to sufficiently warrant him to put them on their defence.

“The prosecution evidence is so manifestly unreliable and was so discredited in cross examination that no reasonable tribunal properly directing itself would safely convict on it. The court would find it difficult to convict any of the accused persons in an event that they decided to remain silent,” said magistrate Mwale. “I therefore, find that the accused persons have no case to answer and in line with section 206 of the Criminal Procedure Code, I dismiss the charge against each one of them and I acquit and set them free forthwith.”