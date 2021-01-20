Ndola police arrest 3 men over K200,000 Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund

POLICE in Ndola have arrested three people for misappropriation of K200,000 from the Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund.

The funds where empowerment for Tubombele Pamo Multipurpose Cooperative under the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development.

Copperbelt police commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed and identified the suspect as Andrew Kaunda 26, Philemon Kaunda 52, and Ezel Zulube 50, all of Ndola.

Chushi said the money was entrusted to the Cooperative chairman, who deprived other members of the cooperative.

“Police in Ndola received a report of theft by agent which occurred on unknown date but between 25th December 2020 and 15th January 2021 in which Benford Chisanyi 52 of house No. 9375, Copperbelt province coordinator, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development, reported on behalf of the Ministry, that Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund amounting to K200,000 which was meant for Tubombele Pamo Multipurpose Cooperative, was misappropriated by Andrew Kaunda 26 of house No. 0052, Overspill, Philemon Kaunda 52, of 1602 Nkwazi, and Ezel Zulu 50, of house No. 172 Nkwazi. The money was entrusted to the cooperative chairman, who deprived other members of the cooperative, stating that he is the one who sourced the same funds from the ministry,” Chushi explained. “This came to light on 15th January 2021 around 13:00 hours when the reporter was addressing youths on the Internship Programme with the Minister of Youth, Sports and Child Development Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga at Levy Mwanawasa stadium, where some youths complained that they had not benefited from the same funds meant for their business activities.”

He explained that it was also reported that the three suspects were running their personal businesses using the same Presidential Youth Empowerment Funds.

“The coordinator reported to police and the three suspects were apprehended and are in police custody; docket opened and investigations instituted,” said Chushi.