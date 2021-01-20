Chief Siachitema of Kalomo district says the country now lacks direction in everything.
“Lack of touch between the current generation of leaders and the people has made life difficult for a common man in the community. Young people who are the leaders of nowadays have destroyed the country,” says Siachitema. “Why don’t those who assume leadership follow laid down procedure on how to govern? You, young people of nowadays only assume power without proper knowledge on how to do things to better people’s lives in the country.”
Fidel Castro once said: “Our country is more important than our careers…The people respect and believe in men who fulfill their duty… Why should some people walk barefoot, so that others can travel in luxurious cars? Why should some live for thirty-five years, so that others can live for seventy years? Why should some be miserably poor, so that others can be hugely rich? I speak on behalf of the children in the world who do not have a piece of bread. I speak on the behalf of the sick who have no medicine, of those whose rights to life and human dignity have been denied.”
It is said poor leadership is the root cause of the culture of mediocrity – it impacts every area of business and nothing is exempt. We are also told that “good leadership is like the light permeating into every aspect of the business; and poor leadership is like the shadow, darkening many areas of the organisation”. Others say, a bad leader can take a good staff and destroy it – causing the best employees to flee and the remainder to lose all motivation.
What is obtaining in Zambia today on the political front is very disheartening. Our country’s governance system has been raped and the illegalities –lawlessness – being perpetrated by Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front will take years to remedy. The cost of Edgar’s failed leadership is colossal. Here’s a leadership that does not aspire to lead according to procedure – standard norms. It seems their leadership code is just destruction.
In six years, they’ve succeeded in fracturing the foundations of our nationhood – be it cultural, socio-economic! The very essence of unity has been trampled on. Divide and rule, regional politics, theft, corruption, and impunity have been elevated as pillars of governance and self-preservation. It is regrettable to note that the political arena is now full of lies, cheating, hypocrisy, double standards and injustice. And the worst is entrenching the culture of corruption and violence in the very fabric of our society.
How are we going to reverse this? How are we going to deal with deep-rooted tribalism – tribal vote – which the Patriotic Front is comfortably encouraging for the sake of retaining power? This is the only administration in our country’s history which has championed tribalism to the core. Because they are so dull politically and otherwise, their only weapon is tribalism. What more damage should we expect from this rotten administration. The longer these characters stay in power, the more damage they will cause to our society. Indeed, the country now lacks direction in everything.
Chief Siachitema of Kalomo district says the country now lacks direction in everything.
“Lack of touch between the current generation of leaders and the people has made life difficult for a common man in the community. Young people who are the leaders of nowadays have destroyed the country,” says Siachitema. “Why don’t those who assume leadership follow laid down procedure on how to govern? You, young people of nowadays only assume power without proper knowledge on how to do things to better people’s lives in the country.”
Fidel Castro once said: “Our country is more important than our careers…The people respect and believe in men who fulfill their duty… Why should some people walk barefoot, so that others can travel in luxurious cars? Why should some live for thirty-five years, so that others can live for seventy years? Why should some be miserably poor, so that others can be hugely rich? I speak on behalf of the children in the world who do not have a piece of bread. I speak on the behalf of the sick who have no medicine, of those whose rights to life and human dignity have been denied.”
It is said poor leadership is the root cause of the culture of mediocrity – it impacts every area of business and nothing is exempt. We are also told that “good leadership is like the light permeating into every aspect of the business; and poor leadership is like the shadow, darkening many areas of the organisation”. Others say, a bad leader can take a good staff and destroy it – causing the best employees to flee and the remainder to lose all motivation.
What is obtaining in Zambia today on the political front is very disheartening. Our country’s governance system has been raped and the illegalities –lawlessness – being perpetrated by Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front will take years to remedy. The cost of Edgar’s failed leadership is colossal. Here’s a leadership that does not aspire to lead according to procedure – standard norms. It seems their leadership code is just destruction.
In six years, they’ve succeeded in fracturing the foundations of our nationhood – be it cultural, socio-economic! The very essence of unity has been trampled on. Divide and rule, regional politics, theft, corruption, and impunity have been elevated as pillars of governance and self-preservation. It is regrettable to note that the political arena is now full of lies, cheating, hypocrisy, double standards and injustice. And the worst is entrenching the culture of corruption and violence in the very fabric of our society.
How are we going to reverse this? How are we going to deal with deep-rooted tribalism – tribal vote – which the Patriotic Front is comfortably encouraging for the sake of retaining power? This is the only administration in our country’s history which has championed tribalism to the core. Because they are so dull politically and otherwise, their only weapon is tribalism. What more damage should we expect from this rotten administration. The longer these characters stay in power, the more damage they will cause to our society. Indeed, the country now lacks direction in everything.