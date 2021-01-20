There can be no justice amidst corruption – Maka-Phiri

THERE can be no justice amidst corruption, says Livingstone High Court judge Chilombo Maka-Phiri.

And Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale, in a speech read for him by permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba, urged the judiciary to form integrity committees to fight corruption.

During the ceremonial opening of the 2021 criminal sessions on Monday, justice Maka-Phiri said urged judicial staff to resist any temptation to engage in corrupt activities.

“We as a judiciary acknowledge that corruption in the dispensation of justice is a big challenge as there can be no justice amidst corruption. As an institution we are resolved to get rid of all judicial staff in our rank and file who are bent on engaging in corrupt activities,” justice Maka-Phiri said.

She said judicial staff need to inspire public confidence through applying high standards of integrity and morality.

And judge Maka-Phiri revealed that land has been found to build a High Court in Choma.

On COVID-19, justice Maka-Phiri said judicial staff have worked under strict Covid guidelines and would continue to do so knowing that, “any slip up on our part could have devastating ripple effect”.

“It is my sincere hope that there should never be a time when wheels of justice grinds to a halt simply because one or most of us do not adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines,” justice Maka-Phiri said.

On infrastructure, she said cracks on the Livingstone High Court building continued to widen every year while local courts lack public toilets and water.

Justice Maka-Phiri said the desire to have modern court houses would remain a pipedream as long as the judiciary continues to receive inadequate funding.

And Hamukale said he was pleased with the stance taken by the judiciary towards corruption.

“Our journey is to save mother Zambia. We have to save mother Zambia, that is our journey. The judiciary has taken the lead towards corruption but we all have to follow. Please don’t tempt judicial officers with corruption,” said Hamukale.