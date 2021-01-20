Two decades of tears: the plight of pensioners

It was not his fault that Jailos retired prematurely in 1998.

After all, Jailos was only 45, and still had 10 more years to go before he could reach retirement age. But Jailos was not stupid. Upon weighing the odds, logic decided that he goes for early retirement, especially after hearing of the lucrative benefits government was offering and encouraging those wishing to retire early to do so.

If after retiring at 45 Jailos was going to get almost the same benefits he was likely to get if he continued to toil for another 10 years, he would have been foolish to reject such an offer. It would of course be better to get his benefits now while he still had a little bit of youth in him to enjoy the last half of his life with his wife and kids when he still had the passion to live, and perhaps start his own business venture and see it grow while he still had the strength.

So happily, Jailos appended his signature on that dotted line that indeed declared him ‘RETIRED!’ That’s how Jailos swaggered back home with illusional pride and hope to await his gratuity olo “pension” as it is commonly mistaken and referred to by most of us in the komboni.

But what Jailos did not know was that it was a delusion that was going to elude his life here on earth because 20 years down the line, Jailos was going to die without getting his money from government. And Jailos was not going to be the only one either. Over 12,000 other pensioners were to be left in limbo for two decades, with over 4,000; among them those dead along the way without seeing their money, leaving their families in abject poverty, their children quitting school and their widows dying of depression.

What pains most in this story is not just the ineptitude, aloofness, or indifference of those tasked with the obligation to pay up these poor guys, it is also how they have been, for long, taken for a cheap ride over their own money. Instead of them enjoying the money, it is other government staff and those appointed lawyers who were engaged to fight for them who are now wallowing in grandeur, dining on the fruits of this defenceless bunch with nowhere to run for help or solace.

Sometime early this year, sympathisers were relieved when they heard that government had finally released K480 million to pay out the pensioners. That news was echoed on several media platforms across the country and was received with great excitement by these poor lads and their families. In no time, government officers from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) were dispatched to all districts to ‘verify or authenticate’ the documentation of the recipients to prove their claims before they could be placed on the payroll.

From that early Monday morning, thousands of these ‘victims’ or their next of keen (for those that had died) crawled out of the shacks they were forced to occupy over all these dark years and stampeded to the designated government offices with all the documents they were requested to present. Thousands of old payslips, NRCs, police reports and other documents as requested hastily found their way to these offices in an exercise that was to take over a week. Upon presentation of this ‘proof’, everyone was instructed to go back home and await their money that was to soon be deposited in their bank accounts.

It was a promise that sounded so good for the pensioners and in the days that followed, the poor guys kept their old small cheap phones close to their chests, hoping against all hope that they would soon receive those text messages announcing that their accounts had been bulged. Yet, again, that never came to be, as their phones remained silent. That’s how their excitement waned, paving way for their usual stress, depression and anger they had lived with and got used to for two decades.

But four months down the line, another trumpet is blown, telling these people that government was once again sending its MoF staff to all districts to conduct the very same exercise they had conducted last time – of asking the poor guys to assemble at their offices with the same documents whose details these MoF guys had already previously captured.

Now, if this is not called ‘ma fooling’ as we used to call that in the compound long ago, then one wonders what it is. But one thing is distinctly clear here, the beneficiaries in this whole savage saga have now become the same MoF guys regularly dispatched to these districts who have to be accommodated in expensive hotels or guest houses, fed with sumptuous meals while sipping expensive champaign and beers from hefty allowances they get each day. Starving pensioners whom they came to salvage from the doldrums of poverty continue to languish and wallow in delusions of imaginary grandeur. What happened to the information these MoF guys collected last time? People want to know!

Now, can someone who passed Grade 1, kindly calculate for us this: (1) We have 50 towns and 117 districts in Zambia. Let’s assume five MoF staff are sent to each district, it gives us 585 staff countrywide. (2) How much is hotel / guest house accommodation for each staff a day? Let’s say K150 (average guest house) X 585 staff X 5 days, or K800 average for hotel accommodation each day X 585 X 5 days. (3) Meals for each @ 200 X 585 staff X 5 days.

(4) Transport cost to and from the hotel / guesthouse – office @ K100 X 585 X 5 days. (5) Then the pocket money @ say K200 X 585 X 5 days. Now, if you do this twice every year it makes it 24 times, multiplied by 20 years. You may realise that the money already spent on these officers most likely exceeds what the pensioners are owed by far. How amazing!

Then there is the issue of lawyers who, over the years, have been engaged to fight for the release of these poor guys’ funds to hasten the process and save these dying souls from starvation. But what do our ‘learned friends’ do? They also take advantage of these poor guys and ‘assault’ them even further without the slightest of mercy, ripping these guys off by demanding huge percentages as commission from each retiree they would assist to get a meagre K2,500 or less that government had been giving them once or twice a year in the past years. This ends up in a situation where these lawyers and even their office orderlies and messengers masquerade as senior government staff and become filthy rich; owning buses, building luxury bungalows and starting up huge conglomerates. It is a scenario that is saddening and difficult to understand and believe.

How possible is it that humans could become so ruthless and uncaring to their own kind? Has anyone ever heard of any other country in the world where it has EVER TAKEN 20 YEARS for government to pay its pensioners? The story that government has no money should be told to kindergarten toddlers. Oh, government has no money? Let’s examine that: billions of dollars keep tricking in from donors, lenders, toll-gates, taxpayers, mining and agricultural sectors. Where does that money go?

Let’s see: flyovers are being rehabilitated even though they are not faulty or damaged at costs of millions, unsolicited roads are being constructed left, right and centre at inflated costs running in several millions of dollars for each kilometre. There have been issues of fire tenders bulldozed from Asia whose urgency was never there, whose cost went into millions of Kwacha too. Jets, which even our first statesman never had are now suddenly a priority and bought.

As for those with forefront portfolios, bellies are bulging with good, sumptuous and nutritious foods, their minds are relaxed, their cars are jamming their yards with no parking space, their bank accounts keep expanding. Some have even suddenly developed amnesia. They have forgotten that they are the owners of 48 luxury houses because they have plenty of them, they have now lost count.

Some, who only yesterday didn’t own even a wheelbarrow, now suddenly have 500 luxury bus coaches, countless filling stations spread across poor Zambia, 400 trucks and trailers, multi-million-dollar companies and foreign bank accounts. These are the people working for the same government that they say has had no money to pay ONLY 12,000 retirees for two long, painstaking, heart-breaking, tearful and jaw-dropping decades! And these poor lads have nowhere else to run. What an imaginable display of savagery, unequalled cruelty, greed and insurmountable inconsideration for others!

