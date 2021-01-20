UPND family gone through a lot of challenges – HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says it is devastating to lose two Copperbelt youth leaders within a space of 14 days.

Hichilema said this through UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka during the burial of Copperbelt vice youth chairman Gerald Ngoma.

Ngoma died on Saturday in Ndola Teaching Hospital where he had been in ICU after being involved in a road traffic accident that also took the life of the provincial youth chairman Ronald Bwalya Manenga.

Manenga died on the spot on the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway near the Dag Hammarskjöld Memorial Stadium turn off.

“The UPND family has gone through a lot of challenges this past weeks but we leave it all to God. It is painful to lose our youth leaders within a short space of time,” said Hichilema.

Party Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo said 2021 started as a challenging year for the opposition party.

Matambo said it was so difficult for the UPND to lose two Copperbelt youth leaders within 14 days.

He said Ngoma was a freedom fighter whose death was indescribably painful to the rest of the UPND family on the Copperbelt.

“The fighting spirit for the youths to liberate the country has begun. This will not end,” said Matambo.