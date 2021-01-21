42 ex-ministers withdraw application to pay in installments

FORTY three former Patriotic Front cabinet ministers and their deputies have withdrawn an application in which they asked the Constitutional Court to allow them to pay back in installments the money they illicitly acquired when they illegally continued in office after their mandate had expired prior to the 2016 Presidential and general elections.

Ngosa Simbyakula and 42 others claimed that they were unable to settle the assessed amounts in lump sums due to a number of factors.

The former ministers and their deputies suggested that those serving as ministers and members of parliament pay back K10,000 in monthly installments while those who are retired pay back K5,000.

When the matter came up for hearing of the said application by the 43 before ConCourt registrar Dorcas Malama lawyer representing the respondents from Messers Elis and Company, a Mrs Mukuka withdrew the application by the ministers to repay part of the K4.2 million in installments.

“As it has been widely reported, the said amounts have since been paid and in the circumstances, the application has been withdrawn. We shall therefore not be proceeding with the application, and we seek leave of this court to withdraw it,” said Mukuka.

In her ruling, registrar Malama said “upon considering the application for settlement of assessed amounts in installments, it is hereby ordered that the leave to withdraw the application is hereby granted. Each party to bear their own costs.”

In a judgment dated December 7, 2020,

Malama issued a 30 days ultimatum to the 63 former ministers and their deputies to pay back K4.2 million to the country’s treasury which elapsed on January 7 this year.

However, 43 out of the 63 former ministers and their deputies wanted the ConCourt to grant them leave to settle the debts in monthly installments .

According to an affidavit in support of summons for an order for settlement of assessed amounts in installments dated January 5, 2021, the 43, through their lawyer Bonaventure Mutale, stated that their net pay was K39,122.96, according to a sample of the payslip.

Mutale said it would be observed from the same payslips that their net pay was K32,527.94.

He claimed that the 43 have family and other financial commitments which include school fees, tertiary education fees, medical expenses, utility charges among others.

” That I have been advised by the respondents serving in capacities of ministers and members of parliament that they each propose to settle the assessed amounts in monthly installments of K10, 000 ,” said Mutale. “The rest of the said respondents are in retirement and their main source of income was derived from subsistence farming. This group proposed to settle the assessed amount in monthly installments of K5,000.”

Among those who were listed of not paying back were Simbyakula, Davies Mwila, the late Joseph Kasonde, Jean Kapata, Fackson Shamenda, Christabel Ngimbu, Nkandu Luo, Vincent Mwale, Joseph Katema, Stephen Kampyongo, John Phiri, Christopher Yaluma, Micheal Kaingu, and Given Lubinda.

Others are Alexander Chikwanda, Dora Siliya, Kapembwa Simbao, Esther Banda, Nicholas Banda, Gerry Chanda, Chitalu Chilufya, Danny Ching’imbu, Dorothy Kazunga, John Kufuna, Evans lawrence, Josephine Limata, Joseph Lungu, David Mabumba and Sydney Mushanga.

The rest are Richard Musukwa, Christopher Mvunga, Alfrida Mwamba, Patrick Ngoma, Lawrence Sichalwe, Forrie Tembo, Charles Zulu, Davies Chisopa, Dorson Kafwaya, Mwimba Malama, Nathaniel Mumbukwanu, Mwenya Musenge, Poniso Njeulu and Chomba Sikazwe.

The PF has announced that an anonymous donor paid for the ex-ministers, raising suspicion among Zambians.