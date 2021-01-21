6 youths appear in court over murder of ex-PS Hakuyu, 2 others

SIX youthful men have appeared before the Livingstone High Court for murdering three people.

Appearing before judge Chilombo Maka Phiri during the opening of the 2021 criminal session, it was alleged that Arnold Nzala, Arnold Chiwena, Brian Silumesi, Cacious Mudenda, Bright Hangala and Friday Sumwami on February 20, 2020 did murder Timothy Hakuyu (former local government permanent secretary), Nalishuwa Sipinoyi and Gabriel Mulenga.

It is also alleged that the six did set ablaze Hakuyu’s vehicle, a Toyota Prado, registration ALD 7621 valued at K766,000.

The group in count five did damage two doors and three chairs valued at K1,610, the property of Situmbeko Mubiana.

Justice Phiri adjourned the matter to January 25 for trial.

Brian Sibajene also appeared before justice Phiri for murdering Patrick Sibajene in Livingstone on September 9, 2021.

The matter was adjourned to January 20 (yesterday) for trial.