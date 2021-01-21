Court places Kabanshi on defence over SCT funds

LUAPULA PF member of parliament Emerine Kabanshi has been found with a case to answer in a matter she is facing two charges of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement.

This is in relation to the mismanagement of the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) funds in the Ministry of Community Development, when she was minister.

In his ruling, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said there was overwhelming evidence against Kabanshi prompting him to place her on defense.

“I have considered the evidence adduced by the prosecutions, including the submissions. I find that a prima facie case has been made out against the accused sufficiently to warrant this court to place her on defence,” said magistrate Mwale. “Sufficiently, I find the accused with a case to answer and I hereby put her on defense.”

And lawyer representing the former minister of community development and social services, Jonas Zimba, indicated that his client would give unsworn evidence and would call four witnesses.

Allegations in count one are that between January 1 and August 21, 2017, Kabanshi, being minister of community development, willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement in engaging Zambia Postal Services Corporation as a payment service provider for the Social Cash Transfer programme.

Kabanshi was arrested for abuse of authority of office on May 15, 2019 during a joint operation by the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) of the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

This was after President Edgar Lungu relieved Kabanshi of her duties as minister of community development and Zampost master general Mcpherson Chanda over the mismanagement of the Social Cash Transfer funds.

It was alleged that some of the beneficiaries of the SCT did not benefit from the programme.

The court heard that one of the beneficiaries had lost her life in trying to access the funds when a canoe capsized.

It was reported that Zampost did not pay beneficiaries of the SCT programme at designated pay points, as it could arrive late and leave instructions that beneficiaries travel long distances to collect the money at Boma offices.

The amounts that the beneficiaries were receiving was less than what they were entitled to.

The court also heard that following numerous complaints against ZAMPOST for breaching the contractual guidelines, the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services terminated the contract but Kabanshi directed that the decision to terminate the said contract be rescinded and Zampost should be reinstated with immediate effect.

Finland and Ireland were forced to withdraw funding to the SCT programme due to misappropriation of funds and the manner in which Zampost disbursed the money to the intended beneficiaries.

Kabanshi opens defence on February 16, 2021.