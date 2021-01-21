DS Isoka, DS Academy pull out of premier futsal cup

THE Automotive premiere futsal cup was back in action last weekend after a three-week break.

However, the return of the league cup was not the return of DS Isoka and DS Academy who have since pulled out, citing commitments.

Despite the pulling out of the two teams, the games went on, with the Kitwe Bullets Futsal Club handing Zanaco FC its first ever defeat in the PFL cup following an 11-2 win in group D.

The win saw Bullets go top of group D with six points, same with Zanaco but only favoured by a goal difference.

To complete group D fixtures, Tamanga Juldan also picked their first win of the season after thumping Efford Chabala 12-4 to go third on the table while Chabala are bottom without a point.

Group C had only one match after the pulling out of DS Isoka and DS Academy.

This saw CSS Petauke claim top spot after a 10-4 win over Bill FC.

Group B action saw Veterans collecting their first point with a 4-4 draw against BS Stars, while Kabwe K-Line recorded their second win of the competition after a 6-0 walk over Pioneer Avengers.

K-Line are now top of group B with six points while Avengers are second with four points, as Veterans remain at the bottom despite collecting a point.

In Group A, Lusaka Automotive are back on top with a 14-1 win over Lilanda Bullets while Christian Academy’s misery continued as they succumbed to another 4-3 loss to Siavonga Beetles who now have six points and are third on the table.