Kalimanshi urges Kambwili to remove anger, rejoin PF

PF cadres Innocent Kalimanshi and Nathan Phiri have warned Bowman Lusambo against stopping NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili from rejoining the ruling party.

Lusambo is Lusaka Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament.

In a video recording that has gone viral, the two, speaking in Bemba and Nyanja respectively, are separately warning Lusambo against mobilising people within the party to speak against Kambwili’s return.

The duo vowed to visit Kambwili at his home and convince him to rejoin the PF.

Kalimanshi told Lusambo to concentrate on affairs in his constituency where he should reconcile with the people.

“Elyo naiwe we watemwa utwakulandalanda ku mbali, ukula swakishaswakisha utwakeba ati upining’e imipini, ba boss ba Kambwili beisa, naba bambi beisa, niwebo Bowman Lusambo. Iyi party baliibombela ba boss ba Kambwili. (And you who likes gossiping and scheming against Mr Kambwili so you block him from rejoining the party, it’s you Bowman Lusambo. Mr Kambwili has worked for this party),” Kalimanshi said. “Wituletelo lubuli ulwakula lwishalwisha ulwakutemwo kulwishe fintu, awe. Zambia ikulu, and then party ikulu; ukwakubombela kwingi. (Don’t bring fights where people should just be fighting, no. Zambia is big, and the party is big; there are so many areas of operation).”

Kalimanshi reminded Lusambo how Kambwili worked to build the PF.

He said he was not scared to tell off Lusambo because he believed in telling the truth.

“Abo ba Kambwili abo ulwisha ulepita kumbali uleswakishamo utwa kuswakishaswakisha, bali ibombela sana party. Twalikumfwa sana, elyo ifwe tatwakwata amafisa kanwa ayakweba ati tukufise, nangu tukutine. Nga nauluba it’s better twakuleta mu nshile isuma. (This Kambwili you have been scheming against has worked for the PF. We’ve heard so much about you, and we do not mince our works such that we should be scared to tell you. If you are wrong it’s better we bring you in the right way),” he said. “Bomba ku Kabushi. Ukwalengele ati ube MP niku Kabushi, tekulya uko ulefwayo kukoselela, uko ulefwayo kulete congo, no. Kabiye ku Kabushi, kalande na bantu baku Kabushi. Nga walilufyanya ku Kabushi, kapwishanyeni, takuli ifyakukuka. (Work in Kabushi. The place that made you an MP is Kabushi, not where you are taking confusion, no. Go to Kabushi, talk to the people of Kabushi. If you have messed up in Kabushi, go and sort it out with them, there’s no need to shift).”

Kalimanshi pleaded with Kambwili to remove anger and go back to the party he helped build, the PF.

He said PF youths needed leaders like Kambwili to shape and pass on the leadership to them.

‘’Imwe iyi party ni party yenu. And then ico tulelwisha tulelwisha ama leaders abakututungulula. Napo muleisa mukunaka, kabili takwabo kukana naka, tekweba ati mwafulafye pa mupando; mwatushilako ama blessings so that naifwe twaisasunga bwino icalo. (This is your party. And then what we are fighting for, we want leaders who can lead us. By the time you are getting tired, of course there is no one who does not get tired, we don’t want you to just leave the seat; we want your blessings so that we also look after the country well),’’ said Kalimanshi.

‘’Fumenyipo icipyu, atemwa icifukushi, iyi ni party yenu boss. Mwilekela abantu bambi abakwata division atemwa divide ukukonkana ne mitundu. Boss, Zambia yaba imo. Zambia iyi nga mwaikwatila love mwafumyapo icifukushi mwaamba ukutubika pamo fwe baana, calatusekesha sana. So, fumyenipo icifukushi.

(Remove rage or anger, this is your party, boss. Do not leave it to others who promote division based on tribe. Boss, there is only one Zambia. When you develop love for this Zambia, you remove anger, you start bringing us your children together, it will make us happy. So, remove anger).”

His counterpart Phiri vowed to bring Kambwili back into the party, no matter what it takes.

“Ba Kambwili you’re a leader. Apa camene cilipo ise tifuna bantu mu cipani. So bamene sibafuna, bamene bafuna ise ba Kambwili tizababweza. Tifuna tione muntu azakamba vo kambakamba because PF ni imozi; banacivutikila cipani. (Mr Kambwili you are a leader. What we want is to bring back people into the party. So, whoever does not want or wants, we shall bring Mr Kambwili back. We want to see who shall resist because PF is one),” said Phiri. “So, for me nilibe ma words yamene ningakambe, but nikamba ati ba Kambwili beve babwelela ku PF, ufuna si ufuna he will come to stay. And tione muntu wamene azakambakamba eo twalakonkana nankwe. (So, for me I have no words to say, but I will say that as for Mr Kambwili he is returning to the PF, whether you like it or not. He will come to stay. And let’s see who will talk, we shall take them on).”