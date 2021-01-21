LM working hard to empower women, widows – Silumbe

THE Leadership Movement says it is working tirelessly and unrelentingly to ensure that no vulnerable person is left behind.

Party leader Richard Silumbe said the

party had empowered thousands of vulnerable women and widows in Lusaka, and continues to empower women throughout the country to reach its target of one million women countrywide.

“We are working tirelessly and unrelentingly to ensure that no vulnerable person is left behind,” said Dr Silumbe. “No orphan will be left to walk the streets in search of food. No widow will be left alone to fend for her family. It will be a government that feeds the hungry, that heals the sick, that comforts those who are widowed, and provides shelter to the homeless.”