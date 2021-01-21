WE AIN’T THERE YET, SAYS MICHO

[By Darious Kapembwa in Limbe, Cameroun]

STRIKER Collins Sikombe says getting a win against Tanzania in the first game of the CHAN tournament has motivated the team to go into the next game with confidence.

And Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the Zambian team is far from its best despite getting maximum points in the first group game.

Chipolopolo got off to a winning start in group D, beating their Northern neighbours 2-0 with goals from the Lusaka Dynamos duo of Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula at Limbe Omnisports stadium on Tuesday.

Sikombe had an all-rounder performance, playing behind main striker Emmanuel Chabula, and dropping deep in the midfield sometimes to support the three-man Chipolopolo midfield.

He did this especially in the first half when young debutant Golden Mafwenta was struggling with stage fright.

The cagey first half ended goalless after Tanzanian goalkeeper Aish Manula saved two goal-bound shots from Sikombe and Paul Katema to keep his side in the match.

Micho replaced young Mafwenta with Spencer Sautu at half time and the flow of the game changed instantly with Zambia making inroads in the opponent’s half.

Eventually, the Taifa Stars succumbed after Sikombe’s shot was blocked with a hand by a defender, resulting in Algerian referee Lahlou Benbraham awarding Zambia a penalty on 64 minutes.

Sikombe stepped up and slotted home for the lead.

Moments later, Chabula missed an opportunity to make it 2-0 but sliced a rebounded Sikombe shot off Manula’s legs inches wide.

But Chabula atoned for his miss with a spectacular volley which resulted in Zambia’s second goal.

This was a classic teamwork in the build-up involving right back Benedict Chepeshi, Sautu and Sikombe who pinpointed Chabula inside the 18-yard area and the Zambia police constable made no mistake this time around, blasting his volley in the roof of the net to seal Tanzania’s fate on the day.

Sikombe, who is playing in the tournament for the first time, was eventually voted man-of-the-match for his exploits.

“I am very happy to get this, especially that I am playing in the tournament for the first time. The win has motivated us because we played as a team, we played for each other,” said Sikombe. “We know why we came here, it’s just to communicate with each other. We will plan for Guinea next and we will follow what the coach says.”

Micho did not want to be carried away in his assessment of the victory, but simply said it was a long way to go.

“…one step good but far from our best. There are so many things to look at. I think we can look at [our next game] against Guinea. It is not easy to play Tanzania,” said Micho. “We need to acclimatise to play Guinea. There is no opponent here that you can say you will win. I am not happy with the way we handled the ball today…players will speak on the field of play.”

Tanzania coach Ettiene Ndairagije said: “The game was 50-50, Zambia managed to capitalise on the chances they had; I was preparing to meet a good team with a number nine who runs. It was a good game for supporters who like football. Zambia is a talented country with good players. We are wounded, and we lost a battle and not war. I would like to use it to stimulate my boys to go all out in the next game…we still have a chance.”

Zambia will perhaps face the toughest test in the next match against group leaders Guinea who beat Namibia 3-0 in the second game on Tuesday.