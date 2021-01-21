ZAMRA urges COVID-19 treatment suppliers to apply for authorisation

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has advised persons who intend to place on the market conventional, herbal and traditional medicines for purposes of treatment or management of COVID-19 to apply for authorisation from the Authority.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu said the application shall include clinical trials data as evidence to support the safety and efficacy of the product.

“In a case of new chemical entities, herbal or traditional medicines, the applicant shall be required to apply for a clinical trial certificate; authorising them to generate the required clinical evidence to support the use of such a product,” she said. “In addition, the Authority grants approval of advertising or promotion of registered medicines and allied substances.”

Iliamupu however, said the authority had not received any application for conduct of clinical trials or grant of marketing authorisation for conventional, herbal or traditional medicines for use in treatment or management of COVID-19.

She said ZAMRA had adopted the African Vaccine Regulatory Forum (AVAREF) Strategy and Guidance for Emergency Preparedness which provides for expedited timeframe for processing applications for conduct of clinical trials.

Iliamupu said the authority had intensified its post-marketing surveillance activities and any wouldbe-offenders shall be prosecuted.