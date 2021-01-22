Biden halts US withdrawal from WHO

US President Joe Biden has reversed former president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation.

In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres, President Biden said the United States intends to remain a member of the WHO.

“This letter constitutes a retraction by the Government of the United States of the letter dated July 6, 2020, notifying you that the Government of the United States intended to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO), effective July 6, 2021. The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organisation,” said President Biden. “The WHO plays a crucial role in the world’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security. The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In his initial acts as the 46th US president, he signed 15 executive orders – the first to boost the federal response to the coronavirus crisis.

Other orders reversed the Trump administration’s stance on climate change and immigration.

He revoked the presidential permit granted to the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline, which environmentalists and Native American groups have fought for more than a decade.