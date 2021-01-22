CCZ urges speedy enacting of Freedom of Information Bill

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has urged the media to take up its watchdog role and help in ensuring all donations towards the fight against COVID-19 are accounted for.

Fr Chikoya has also called for the speedy enactment of the Freedom of Information Bill so that journalists have access to diverse sources of information which may currently be considered classified.

During a (CCZ) Joint Country Programme (JCP) sponsored phone-in radio programme dubbed ‘Caring and Health Communities’ on Kafue Community Radio yesterday on “The fight against COVID-19 and the media, Fr Chikoya called for efficiency on the time it takes for one to receive COVID-19 results once they get tested.

He said this would enable members of the community timely access to health services.

And during a JCP sponsored phone-in discussion programme dubbed “Caring and Healthy Communities” on Siavonga’s Kariba FM and Chirundu’s Modern Voice Radio on Tuesday, Fr Chikoya said there was apparently a lot of inaccurate and contradictory pieces of information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its purported remedies circulating on social media platforms which have the potential to endanger the lives of people by causing fear and panic.

Fr Chikoya has urged citizens and media personnel in the country to effectively contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by taking caution against disseminating fake news about the pandemic on various media platforms.

He also appealed for concerted efforts from different stakeholders in combating COVID-19 and urged citizens to use available media platforms to interact with health experts and seek credible information on the pandemic and the health services that are available.

The JCP funded radio programme is aimed at providing listeners with the opportunity to learn more about COVID-19 and engaging with experts, as well as Church and community leaders on prevention practices.

The programme also airs on Kafue Community Radio and the United Voice Radio.