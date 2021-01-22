Chilinda greatly impacted media outlets – CMS

THE Catholic Media Services (CMS) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Communications Commission says they have received the sad news of the demise of Fr Charles Chilinda with a sense of shock and grief.

Catholic Media Services director Fr Winfield Kunda said Fr Chilinda had been part of the growth of the Catholic media in Zambia.

“He greatly impacted both church-run media outlets and the secular ones. In his quest to ‘feed’ the nation with right information, Fr Chilinda traversed this country and beyond resulting in the production of well researched programmes that were aired on various media platforms. Through Loyola production studios, Fr Chilinda also helped in recording and archiving many events of the nation and the church which shall be referred to in many years to come,” he said. “Fr Chilinda, SJ, contributed greatly to the establishment of the Catholic television stations in Zambia. He was a member of the Lumen TV Steering Committee at the time the Catholic Bishops were planning to establish a national Catholic Television, Lumen TV. It is also through his leadership that Fr Chilinda, SJ managed to setup a Jesuit TV station called Loyola TV.”

He said the demise of Fr Chilinda was a great loss to both the Church and many students in various institutions of learning whom he spoke to on Film production.

“The Catholic Church in Zambia and the region will greatly miss his advice on various media and communication matters,” said Kunda. “On behalf of Catholic Media Services and all our catholic media houses dotted across the nation, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Jesuit Community, the family and friends on this great loss of a priest that took advantage of his ministry as a shepherd to bring peace among our national political leadership. We pray that God may look on Fr Chilinda with mercy and grant him eternal rewards as he returns home to his Father and our Father, the God of us all.”