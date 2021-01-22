Elected leaders have a duty to fulfill obligations to the electorates – Mnukwa

CHIEF Mnukwa of the Ngoni people in Chipangali district says elected leaders have a duty to fulfill obligations to the electorates.

And Chipangali member of parliament Vincent Mwale has commended Mnukwa for offering land for the construction of a civic centre and other important government infrastructure in the district.

Speaking when Mwale, who is also infrastructure and housing minister, visited him, Mnukwa said he would continue partnering with the government in various developmental programmes.

“We have the government and according to our Constitution, it allows us to work with the government of the day, the government which is there. There are various leaders at different levels, there is you as our MP, there is a council chairperson and the President himself. So when you are elected like that, you have the task of fulfilling your obligations that you were elected for so that the people could be happy,” he said. “As for us, we have to realise that leadership is there and we cannot just be working in isolation but we have to realise that the government is there and the government also needs support.”

Mnukwa said the President works through various leaders such the members of parliament, council chairperson, among others.

“The President cannot be here every time because the country is too big. So he will only appear once in a while but when he comes, we should also show him that he is our President and we should welcome him well and talk to him well,” he said. “Where we have seen that he has done well, we tell him that we are happy with this and that and again whisper to him on what we want him to do. Where he has done well, we pat him on the back. On others things we tell each other, we whisper to each other, so that’s the style that I have myself.”

Mnukwa said he could not be shy when asking for development.

“Our council is a very important institution for development. We were crying for district status but now we have been given a district and we cannot run away from development. Development will find us here and if we try to resist, it will overrun us. So like me, a leader of the people, I need to have a vision and ensure that I embrace development,” said Mnukwa.

And Mwale said because of the developmental oriented mind of the traditional leader, the council did not find it hard to find land for various developmental projects.

“We have not started constructing various infrastructure in the district, but I think the bids for the construction of a civic centre, council chamber, 20 houses for police, post office were closed recently and I am sure technocrats are looking at the bids and they will soon be opened,” said Mwale. “Very soon the construction exercise will start but without you offering land, it was going to be something else. We are so proud of your commitment to development. It touches our hearts and we think that when we are talking development with you, it’s like opening an already open door.”