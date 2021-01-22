Edgar Lungu is in full flight election campaigns. And he is doing so at huge and uncontrolled cost to the taxpayer.
Edgar is in a panic mode. He seems to be realising that not all is well with his third term bid. Hence his trotting around the country campaigning. But while he is busy campaigning, he has placed unacceptable restrictions on his political opponents’ political mobilisation work. He is simply not allowing them to meaningfully mobilise.
This is not only unacceptable and unfair, it is also a great danger to the peace and stability of our country.
Unnecessarily restricting the work of the opposition leads to political instability.
It’s impossible to have peace and stability where and when opposition is stifled.
The use of political violence is affected by the restrictions that those in power place on opposition political mobilisation and participation in elections. Opposition actors often decide whether and how to participate in elections. Those in power influence these decisions by controlling the political space and who can contest elections and, by doing so, they influence the access to public support that opponents stand to gain from participating or fighting. “Unrestricted” political space and elections, without limits on who can participate in opposition to the government, represent an opportunity for moderation in politics. This moderation threatens the raison d’être of violent elements.
Importantly, these effects are anticipated to be most prevalent in intolerant political environments, where norms of moderation in politics are yet to be fully developed.
Let all political players be seen and heard. That is the only way to guarantee free, fair and peaceful elections. And that is the only sure way of preserving peace and stability in our country.
