Mutati asks Lungu to respect life over politics

FELIX Mutati says those in the PF must stop manipulating COVID-19 regulations to advantage their campaigns.

Mutati addressed journalists at the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) secretariat in Lusaka yesterday.

Mutati, the MDC president, says if the President is ineffective, Zambians should tell him to go.

He said COVID-19 was a matter of great concern.

“All of us must spare a moment of reflection on the extent of the pandemic. Since COVID-19 started, many Zambians have been taken away. It is a serious pandemic!” Mutati said. “But what is sad is that despite the seriousness of the pandemic, we are not taking it the same way in the democratic space. The health guidelines are clear and these are meant for all Zambians and all political parties.”

He underscored that everyone must abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

“[But] our colleagues in the Patriotic Front are abusing the guidelines, as they continue on their mobilising campaigns – putting all of us at risk. Let us not allow this pandemic to be manipulated to take political advantage. Every Zambian, every political party, must abide by the rules,” he said.

“It is at this juncture that I call upon you, Mr President, that take responsibility and leadership to stop the manipulation of the pandemic for purely political advantage.”

Mutati cautioned that “there will be no politics if there is no life!”

“Let’s respect life first, politics later, and the buck stops at you, Mr President. All of us want to campaign. But we are saying we are going to respect the guidelines,” Mutati said.

“But this pandemic is being used to fuel corruption. That is abuse! That is greed!”

He further explained that the recent happenings at the Ministry of Health, as reported by the Auditor General’s office and dealt with by the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), showed all Zambians a matter of grave concern.

“We are also concerned with the distribution of expired drugs, including defective condoms, all to meet the needs of the greed,” he said. “We are risking our people’s lives. Again, Mr President, stop the rot. And this is not only about one person [but] this is from top to bottom.”

Mutati said Zambia’s economy needs to be rebooted, under the framework of the new normal.

On the 100 per cent acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) by the government, Mutati regretted that the government has not given citizens sufficient information for them to evaluate the deal.

“As Zambians we are entitled to know. The questions that I ask is why did Glencore fail when we know that globally the output for copper, in terms of prices, is actually going up? Is there something we don’t know?” he wondered.

“What magic is going to be employed to create the profitability on top of the increased debt burden that has accumulated? When we make losses, are we going to share the risks [with Glencore]? Glencore said ‘revenue is ours, expenses are yours!’ Glencore will be sitting in Switzerland in air-conditioned offices waiting for the copper to go and they will just be harvesting commissions.”

He indicated that Zambians would continue working for Glencore for a long time to come.

“Are we trying to solve an operational challenge…? But one would have thought that what we need to address is the policy environment in the mining sector,” Mutati said.

“The things that are holding back investments in the mining sector include addressing the tax regime. Address the sector and not transactions!”

Mutati wants to know what analysis the government did to arrive at the conclusion of absolutely procuring MCM.

“We want to know that Zambians have got a deal. When you are doing debt restructuring you tell us that it’s Lazard, Highgate. [But] when it comes to MCM, you are quiet,” Mutati said.

Meanwhile, the MDC, once in government, would work to reduce the powers of the President.

“He must not have all these powers; the powers must be shared. If the President is ineffective, we have to find a mechanism to say ‘can you go.’ If it requires registration [or] whatever it takes, the President must also be held accountable. It is not a guaranteed term – you can go anytime,” said Mutati. “If the people say ‘twanaka’ (we are tired)…Even when you are going on a long journey and the driver is dozing, we tell him to step aside and put in another driver. That is the way life is led. Isn’t it? We believe in the rule of law, and not where you have a cadre who is stronger than a policeman. Where you have confusion in the market place…Power is not an entitlement! The owners of [political] power is you the people. You should be able to decide that enough is enough. This is what must be done.”