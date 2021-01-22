Mwamba made me into somebody, mourns Esther

FORMER World Bantam Weight champion Esther Phiri has described the demise of Exodus Boxing Promotions director Anthony Mwamba as shocking.

Mwamba, a former boxer and proprietor of Exodus Boxing Promotions, died yesterday in Lusaka after an illness aged of 61.

Esther said the late Mwamba, popularly known as preacherman, singlehandedly made her what she is today.

She remembers Mwamba as a mentor, who imparted discipline and hard work in her.

“I can’t believe…. Awe mwandi, I don’t even know what to say. This is so bad, where will we be going to get counsel? I will forever remember him as my mentor. I have a lot of good memories of him,” said Esther.

“He helped me a lot. I was nothing and he made me somebody; his encouraging words and good words, asking me to be hard working and disciplined. I am brave today because of him,’’ said Esther. ‘’News of his death is shocking because I spoke with him four days ago and he asked to see me but little did I know that that was the last time we were talking.”

Esther won an assortment of meddles under Mwamba’s care.