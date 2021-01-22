Ndola schools’ fumigation programme illegal – PS

A GROUP of people calling themselves an Association of Private Schools in Ndola is illegally cashing in by demanding K500 to have private schools fumigated in readiness for re-opening.

The association is alleged to be working with the Ndola City Council to fumigate schools.

Ndola has over 150 private schools that need to be fumigated before the reopening slated for February 1, 2021.

The Ministry of General Education, in collaboration with local authorities, is fumigating schools as a way of fighting COVID-19 before they reopen.

However, some private schools have questioned the association and the Ndola City Council.

Once a private school pays, the money is deposited directly into the account of the same association then the council goes to fumigate.

If a private school does not pay the K500, they are not issued with any certificate of fumigation.

When contacted, association treasurer Nelly Nankolongo refused to give a comment.

“I am so low in structures to give you a comment. For any comments that you want get them from the chairman. I will ask the chairman if I can give you his number,” said Nankolongo. “For me I am the wrong person to talk about this. You can even call the DESO (District Education Standards Officer) to give you a comment. So, let me ask the chairman if he allows that I give you his number.”

When she called back, Nankolongo said the chairman had a bereavement, so he could not comment.

When reached for comment, general education permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba said the activities were illegal.

“That is illegal,” said Dr Kalumba in a text message when he was queried to give the position of the ministry.