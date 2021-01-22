Rosemary and Mandalena: killers of ‘happy men’?

[By Rupert Chimfwembe]

Motorists were advised to be wary of Rosemary or Mandalena if they did not want to have premature death.

Rosemary and Mandalena were women who awaited any motorist that, driving after sunset, felt adventurous enough to be joined by the girl they were ‘lucky’ to find standing on the roadside. Drivers were cautioned that the lady might not be all out to have fun. They were reminded that she might not be a lone stranded girl greatly in need of a life-saving lift either.

Background

Rosemary and Mandalena were popular stories in Ndola (possibly the whole Copperbelt) in the early 70s. No information has been found as to exactly when they started. Rosemary and Mandalena appear to be one story with two faces, for they give two characters in roles that are not very different. The two women ultimately did exactly the same thing – kill men who provide the opportunity to have their life taken. So, Rosemary and Mandalena were probably one and the same woman whose story changed slightly depending on who the source was. Rosemary and Mandalena are presented here as two different individuals, in accordance with the two versions that were commonly told.

It was unanimously said that Rosemary and Mandalena had each lost their life in a jolly evening gone bad. On the day of their misfortune, Rosemary and Mandalena, as many times before, had basked in life under the neon lights of hey-day Ndola at the side of a male companion. They had died in separate car accidents on different dates, but each in a blitz of glitz across town.

Hospitality in Ndola in the 60s/70s, in a general sense, included popular names like the Falcon Hotel, Tudor Inn on the Ndola-Mufulira road, the Golden Peacock, the Coppersmith Arms Hotel and an in-form BCEL Club. The list did not exclude giants such as the Savoy and Ambassador Hotels (now New Savoy and New Ambassador respectively).

The 60s/70s were the time when Ndola must have been undisputed as the manufacturing and commercial capital of Zambia. Actually, the claim to that title only ended after 1991.

It was the period when the Zambia International Trade Fair was the biggest business get-together in the country. The now relatively huge Lusaka show was a much smaller and basically local event. It was little-known outside the borders of the certainly beautiful, orderly and quiet Lusaka of the time. In fact, even the then Copperbelt Agricultural Show in classy Kitwe is likely to have been better-known. That extra detail was only for economic perspective. And it must help suggest the obvious, that Ndola and other Copperbelt towns had both the jobs and salaried population to provide an active social stage.

It was that Ndola in vintage-best Copperbelt, which Rosemary, Mandalena and others of the Vegas-life family had made their paradise.

Apparently, Rosemary and Mandalena, for some time, had each been coupled with a man they considered just the right partner. As with many other women in their kind of fast lane, it was about filling each evening out with fine drink, amusement and a lot of cozying up to the mate.

Rosemary and Mandalena had been well-known on the night circuit they had enjoyed so much. Many said that had helped cement their story. When death had happened to them in separate car accidents, the male partner had survived. Both men had not only lived but also continued to enjoy life under the bright lights. And they had driven from one-night spot to another. And they indeed had driven in their new vehicle with other women they had been attracted to: reveling in the magic of the combination of drink, food, travel, entertainment and female company.

Legend went that Rosemary and Mandalena, from their grave, had seen how the men had carried on with the gleeful life, and with other women. They had been most displeased. “How come this man is enjoying like this when he drove the vehicle that killed me? Is there no moment of reflection in this world? Are departed partners dead and buried and instantly forgotten? And it was so easy replacing me?’’

These, it was understood, had been their questions. Right or wrong, they had felt owed a visible debt of memory, but they had not seen any signs of remembering them on the part of their partner at death. They had had an accusing finger pointed at him. In their heart had been anger toward all men, and in particular those able to drive around at night, living life to the hilt – in the language of Rosemary and Mandalena, maximising the benefits of being alive. It had been anger so profound, they had not rested where they had lain.

The seething souls of Rosemary and Mandalena, or their ghosts, had risen from their grave. Now, they lurked in the shadows of night, male motorists in their sights. That was the background.

Rosemary on roadside

The ‘risen’ Rosemary was a fair-skinned, bright-faced spirit aged about 35. She wore a brilliant-red dress with big white spots. The driver saw her not far in the distance, smiling and joyfully waving down the vehicle, her loose-fitting dress swinging along with the hand. The smile was so striking that even in headlamp light, it came through like she stood just a metre away in broad daylight. Rosemary was an irresistible appearance. The mesmerised driver brought the vehicle to a stop, keen to introduce excitement into his evening with her attractive figure and likeable manner. Rosemary had hoped for that kind of thinking, but if there was another reason or other reasons the man had stopped, Rosemary felt she did not have to be bothered.

Mandalena on roadside

The ‘risen’ Mandalena wore a faded green dress in flowery material. She was relatively wide-bodied and also in the mid-30s. Mandalena did not wave excitedly at motorists. She stood quietly on the roadside and beckoned with a slow hand movement. She was already sinister-looking, like that. However, her eerie appearance was not as strong as her strange, non-flamboyant female magnetism, noticeable even to night drivers. That was important. Unintentionally, Mandalena also cut an image of loneliness and vulnerability.

And so, some men stopped because in those fleeting seconds they had to assess her, they found her appealing as a prospective chum. Others stopped because of what they saw as sorry circumstances. These were Good Samaritans. Their aim was not to jive with her. She was the quiet-looking woman in the middle of nowhere. They thought if she were not given a lift, she would be harmed by some bad person. They felt for her. Their purpose was aiding an easy-to-hurt woman who happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. As with Rosemary, it did not have to matter why a motorist had stopped.

Rosemary as a passenger

Rosemary beamed at the driver the moment she opened the front passenger door, revealing amazingly white, well-placed teeth. The driver confirmed he had not been mistaken about her beauty. Greetings were exchanged and Rosemary quickly entered the motor vehicle. She smiled at the driver again as soon as she had comfortably sat herself and closed the door. Next, she told him it was fine for the vehicle to be in motion again. It was the nice voice he had expected to come out of her.

A few seconds later, the driver decided it was time for conversation to flow freely as they moved. His very first words made smiley Rosemary grin once more. This time, however, that full smile had changed. There was a big smile alright, but now it was all toothless.

Mandalena as a passenger

Mandalena opened the door slowly, not saying a word. Well-seated, she gave the driver a look of thankfulness and readiness to be a good partner, in spite of herself. It was necessary for her to send out that message. She wanted the driver to eagerly and quickly get the vehicle going. The driver attempted to start a chat when the machine was moving smoothly, but there was no answer from his guest. Mandalena sat there looking at the driver, her eyes now appearing to tell him, ‘You ought to have known.’

The destiny

The motorist sensed danger. What happened next when it was Rosemary was basically the same thing as when it was Mandalena. The driver’s first instinct was to jump out and run for his life. He then realised that statistics said many drivers who self-ejected ended up dying. Besides, what if he survived the jump, but only for Rosemary or Mandalena to give chase, catch up and kill him with her bare hands? This was an isolated place. (Rosemary or Mandalena had done her homework and chosen a fairly secluded point where all the advantage was hers).

The driver decided he needed to be gentle and pretend he was not alarmed; take the vehicle close to where there were people – for example, near a filling station; stop suddenly and then make a fast exit. With people nearby, Rosemary or Mandalena would likely do nothing. (Safe and sound at home, he would promptly make a point of going to his forgotten church on Sunday.) When the vehicle had moved about a kilometre, both occupants in total silence, it swerved mysteriously several times, then went off the road and crashed. The crash killed the driver.

Perhaps the driver should have just jumped out of the vehicle when he thought of it. That is because Rosemary and Mandalena had died in road accidents. They naturally wanted the ‘road accident’ revenge message to go out clearly. They were unlikely to have any business beyond the inside of the vehicle. So, if he had survived the jump, Rosemary or Mandalena might have ignored it, allowing the man to get away – running or walking. If one jumped out and died, did Rosemary or Mandalena consider it a road accident and therefore her victory? That is not known. Did Rosemary or Mandalena have the power to prevent a safe jump? It is also not known. Maybe Rosemary or Mandalena could have made jumping out itself impossible.

Killing Good Samaritans

It might be argued that Rosemary and Mandalena did not distinguish between a Good Samaritan and a pleasure-seeker. How could they kill even innocent men just offering help? Surely there had to be a degree of fairness even in revenge, or their actions would not be understandable in the least as pay-back. (They were certainly on what they considered a vengeance assignment).

Perhaps Rosemary and Mandalena thought that only a crazy man would stop at night to give a lift to a woman they did not know, unless he were looking for a woman in the evening industry, who they did not necessarily have to know. Besides, a woman normally avoided being out alone when it was less safe – unless she was the danger herself, or sought evening bliss. So, to stop for a woman a man did not know was to look for harm or pleasure.

One can now do simple proof by elimination. Since people do not ordinarily look for danger, those who stopped were definitely pleasure-seekers. They were pleasure-seekers who were quite confident they would not meet the dangerous lady but the lover lady. It meant that those ready to stop were clearly the kind of men Rosemary and Mandalena wanted to fix! That kind of reasoning, then, would make Rosemary and Mandalena sure they were aiming at the right target, would it not?

Additionally, Rosemary and Mandalena might have thought that Good Samaritanship had a limit. They might have hoped that it was not irresponsibly practiced round the clock: that if it was, they could not be blamed if a Samaritan became an innocent victim – through carelessly behaving like a fun-seeker. If Rosemary and Mandalena actually had these thoughts, did they have a point? Did they, after all, try to avoid (sensible) Good Samaritans?

Epilogue

Many asserted that in real life, Rosemary and Mandalena had never stood by the road. Theirs, they added, had been subtle ways. There was little freedom from hearing the Rosemary or Mandalena tale. It was so powerful it must have reached everyone’s ear, at least in Ndola. Happily, there was plenty of freedom from restricted decision-making. What anyone did or did not do after hearing the story was up to them.

Going back to that encounter, how else must the motorist have reacted in the vehicle upon realising the passenger was Rosemary or Mandalena? It is not easy attempting to tell that, since it could not have been a happy moment but a most terrifying one.

When Rosemary gave that toothless smile, the man must have said under his breath, badly horrified, “My God…it’s…it’s Rosemary!”

When Mandalena gave that deep revelation look, the man must have shaken at the knees and said weakly, staring at her, ‘I’m sorry…,’ without any apparent reason, ‘…aa…are you madam Mandalena?’

The author is a lecturer at the University of Lusaka. Email: rupertcee@yahoo.com