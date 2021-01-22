Russian envoy dies in Lusaka

RUSSIAN Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Vilovich Boldyrev has died.

The Russian Embassy announced in a statement that Ambassador Boldyrev died suddenly in Lusaka on Wednesday.

It stated that Ambassador Boldyrev graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1978 and devoted his entire life to the diplomatic service.

“He served as counselor of the Russian Embassy in Great Britain, deputy permanent representative of Russia to the OSCE in Vienna (Austria), deputy director of the Department of Information and Press, deputy permanent representative of Russia to UNESCO in Paris (France), deputy director of the Department for Work with Compatriots Abroad,” it stated.

Boldyrev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Zambia in October 2019.

“A real diplomat, a professional of the highest standard, who made a great personal contribution to the promotion of Russia’s interests abroad and the establishment of partnerships with the countries of Europe and Africa, has passed away,” stated the mission. “The Embassy staff deeply grieve over the untimely death of A.V. Boldyrev and express their most sincere condolences to his family and friends. In our memory, he will forever remain the fairest and most sensitive leader and the kind, cheerful person who surrounds everyone around with his fatherly concern.”