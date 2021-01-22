We stand ready to help Lungu retain the presidency – Fenete

THEY are scared of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that is why everyday they talk of the word Third Term, says Evans Fenete.

He claims that the Third Term ‘accusation’ is baseless while declaring that President Lungu will be on the ballot.

“He shall retain the presidential seat with a landslide victory and we all stand ready to help him achieve that goal,” he said.

Fenete also says Livingstone stands to lose out if residents don’t elect a PF member of parliament in August.

Fenete, one of the five PF members aspiring to contest the Livingstone seat currently held by UPND’s Mathews Jere, said the opposition knew that they would be defeated in August.

“They are so scared of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and so they want to divert the attention of Zambians by talking of the Constitution on the eligibility clause,” he said. “Never a day will pass without some disgruntled opposition member talk ill of President Lungu. They don’t praise him at all but just talk of negatives, many which don’t exist.” Fenete said it was good that President Lungu had chosen to concentrate on delivering PF promises to the people instead of answering to “baseless accusations of the Third Term bid”.

“President Lungu will contest as a PF candidate in August and he shall retain the presidential seat with a landslide victory and we all stand ready to help him achieve that goal. And yes, we shall do it,” Fenete said.

He said during the tenure of Lawrence Evans, who was a PF parliamentarian up to 2016 as well as tourism deputy minister, Livingstone saw a lot of gains which have since been eroded under the opposition.

“You in The Mast did write of what honourable Evans said when he handed over power to UPND’s Mathews Jere. He said: ‘I told Jere to go and see her Honour the Vice-President Mama Inonge Wina over the Libuyu bridge because the paper works had been completed’. That’s politics,” said Fenete.