WE’RE SET FOR CONVENTION …if not allowed, govt must wave that constitutional requirement – Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says the NDC will go to the convention next month to elect its leaders ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Declaring his readiness for the August elections, Kambwili said he expects the state to provide an enabling environment for the various political parties to fulfill the constitutional requirement.

However, Kambwili said if political parties are not allowed to hold their conventions there should be a waver on the constitutional requirement.

“If parties don’t go because they have been blocked [from holding congresses], they will be allowed to participate [in the general election]. It’s as simple as that,” Kambwili said. “The State must provide an enabling environment for political parties to thrive and fulfill the constitutional requirement. If we are not allowed, there will be a waver – it’s as simple as that.”

He also said the alliance discussions, with the UPND and others, are still going on and that there is only one sticking point which needs to be ironed out.

“The NDC will soon hold its convention to elect its leadership. I think within the month of February and we will then pick it up from there and draw a programme,” Kambwili said. “The alliance discussions are still there – they are still on. We are still members of the alliance and the discussions are still on. There is only one sticking point in the alliance which we cannot disclose until all avenues are considered. There is only one sticking point, there is no problem with the alliance. There is only one sticking point and once this sticking point is resolved then we will announce.”

He said he now feels rejuvenated to lead his party to victory in the August elections.

“I am back from my routine medical checkups and I feel more rejuvenated to lead my party NDC to victory in this year’s elections,” said Kambwili.