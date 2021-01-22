Zitukile implores govt to exercise transparency on public information

ZITUKULE Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri says government must exercise total transparency and accountability in the manner public discourse and issues are handled.

Phiri said fake news was taking a centre stage in the country because of the absence of facts from both the government and the public.

He noted that lack of transparency and openness by the state had to the large extent fueled fake news.

“The advent of social media has made it extremely difficult to stop or deal with the sources of fake news. And from our perspective we think that citizens must be responsible in terms of what news they spread because some of the fake news is so sensational and has potential to undermine even the credibility and stability of the nation,” Phiri said. “The best way to deal with issues of fake news is to ensure that there is a total transparency and accountability in the manner in which public discourse and issues are handled. When the truth is put in open, then those that peddle fake news are automatically put out of market. In our situation, it is extremely difficult to get even just straightforward information from State institutions.”

He called for transparency from the government, saying a lack of it has to the very large extent fueled the issues of fake news.

And Phiri warned that this year would be problematic because of elections.

He said during elections, delayed information created room for speculation, and that such disadvantages the country.

“Now we are going into election in August this year. What is going to happen is that the nation will be so much in a hurry to get results in record time. And the Electoral Commission of Zambia must ensure that they are on point in giving out the information as and when it comes,” Phiri said. “When you take too long because people are hasty, they want the results, you create a vacuum. They will begin to feel that vacuum by posting fake results on social media. Our appeal is that citizens must restrain from doing that. But also another appeal to the ECZ is that they must not leave a vacuum of information because the results that are not verified, if posted, they have the potential to bring about tension. People are going to believe X has 1 when X has no one. Then you are in big tensions.”

He appealed to the government to be responsive to public outcry.

“We appeal to State institutions that information should be given to the public as efficient and as effective as possible as a way to run away social media stories,” said Phiri. “All of us should be responsible, knowing that we have a country to look after. Also, those who are custodians of information must be responsive and give information to citizens in record time.”