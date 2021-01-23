Let there be an effective, fair enforcement of COVID-19 rules

It is becoming clear that Edgar Lungu, despite his pronouncements asking citizens to observe COVID-19 protocols, is using the pandemic to further stifle his competitors. While the rest are confined, it’s an open season for him! The political field is all his to mobilise for the PF and more importantly but unfortunately for his unconstitutional third term bid.
It’s frightening how he can disregard the health situation brought about by the pandemic and continue with his re-election campaign bid!
Edgar is really a man of double standards. A man who makes risky or bad choices but comfortable with it. He cares only for his interests. Edgar puts his ambition first. He doesn’t sit back to reflect on that golden rule that ambition can be a valuable quality, especially for a politician, but unchecked is very unhealthy – perhaps dangerous.
George Carlin says, “Let’s not have a double standard. One standard will do just fine.”
As chief Chisunka of the Ushi people of Mansa district asserts, the political ground must be even ahead of a decisive vote in August this year.
“I have also seen what is happening. But as traditional leaders we are supposed to advise all politicians from either side, especially that we are about to go into a heated political period. We can’t have one group freely having political gatherings while others are being intimidated when they try to do the same,” says Chisunka. “We are always in the forefront to tell our subjects to abide by what the government recommends. But what is shocking is that it’s politicians themselves who are quick to disregard their own policies. I wouldn’t want to see a situation where Zambians will start dying…You know, during this time of COVID-19, poverty is also very high in communities and people are hungry. Once people who are hungry see politicians in their localities, they would rush to go and gather around them so that they can be given something to eat. So, that’s why I’m saying that let there be an effective and fair enforcement of COVID-19 rules. We shouldn’t be saying these are from the ruling party while these are from the opposition. Let’s all abide by the rules. When something comes, as chiefs we try to refrain and easily follow the rules. So as the country goes to elections this year, especially when Parliament dissolves, let’s all remember that COVID-19 is real. To the police, they should not be one-sided. Let them not have a view that those in the government should gather while forbidding those in the opposition. Tatulefwaya umucisha cinani (we don’t want segregation). We want all people to be in the same country – not a situation where some look to be superior than others. If police officers are going to deny permission for politicians to gather, let that decision affect every politician, whether from the opposition or ruling party.”
We agree.
Edgar’s government has been telling citizens to avoid super-spreader events like weddings, parties, rallies and other gatherings yet himself, with his entourage, are all over the country! In Muchinga he’s been meeting chiefs and other people. How safe are these people? What message is Edgar sending? What type of leadership is Edgar providing on COVID-19? The increased number of COVID-19 deaths shows that the cases are spreading quickly and the severity of the disease is very intense and people are succumbing quickly, thus it’s upon every Zambian to act speedily.
If there is no timely action and good leadership from Edgar and his government, the capacity of the country’s clinical set up will be overwhelmed.
We urge Edgar to slow down his third term re-election campaigns and think about COVID-19.
We ask Edgar, out of patriotism and love for our country, to stop his unnecessary and careless gatherings before he becomes a major conveyor of COVID-19. We cannot afford to have such a careless leader in the midst of a pandemic, all for political expediency.
It is dangerous to have a president who does not care about the health of others simply because he desperately wants a third term of office. If he cannot respect health guidelines his own government formulated, let him revoke everything and allow others to campaign as well. Otherwise, Edgar has proved to be the most reckless, selfish and stubborn President this country has ever produced.
