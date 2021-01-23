Let there be fair enforcement of COVID-19 rules – Chisunka

CHIEF Chisunka has advised politicians against subjecting “hungry Zambians” to death as they go about wooing political support, irrespective of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Chisunka of the Ushi people of Mansa district further asserts that the political ground must be even ahead of a decisive vote in August this year.

The traditional leader spoke with The Mast from his palace in Mansa.

He was asked to comment on a situation where there is an imbalance in observing COVID-19 rules between those in the opposition and the ruling party.

“I have also seen what is happening. But as traditional leaders we are supposed to advise all politicians from either side, especially that we are about to go into a heated political period,” Chisunka said. “We can’t have one group freely having political gatherings while others are being intimidated when they try to do the same.”

He pointed out that traditional leaders were the first people to strictly abide by whatever regulation the government promulgated.

“We are always in the forefront to tell our subjects to abide by what the government recommends. But what is shocking is that it’s politicians themselves who are quick to disregard their own policies,” he noted. “I wouldn’t want to see a situation where Zambians will start dying…You know, during this time of COVID-19, poverty is also very high in communities and people are hungry.”

He said once people who are hungry see politicians in their localities, they would rush to go and gather around them, “so that they can be given something to eat”.

“So, that’s why I’m saying that let there be an effective and fair enforcement of COVID-19 rules. We shouldn’t be saying these are from the ruling party while these are from the opposition. Let’s all abide by the rules,” Chisunka said. “When something comes, as chiefs we try to refrain and easily follow the rules. So as the country goes to elections this year, especially when Parliament dissolves, let’s all remember that COVID-19 is real.”

The traditional leader underscored that innocent lives should not be risked by desperate politicians during the pandemic.

“These people in communities, once they see a visiting politician with mealie meal, K5, K20, they will gather and there will be no social distancing,” said Chisunka. “To the police, they should not be one-sided. Let them not have a view that those in the government should gather while forbidding those in the opposition. Tatulefwaya umucisha cinani (we don’t want segregation). We want all people to be in the same country – not a situation where some look to be superior than others. If police officers are going to deny permission for politicians to gather, let that decision affect every politician, whether from the opposition or ruling party.”